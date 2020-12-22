Obligo Announces 2020 Most Trusted Property Management Companies

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fintech company Obligo today announced the recipients of its inaugural 2020 Renter's Trust Awards. Obligo facilitates a trusted relationship between landlords and renters using Open Banking technology and AI, ridding both parties from the burden of security deposits. As Obligo reconciles the balance owed at move-out, it also asks renters to record their sentiment for each security deposit deduction. This data point was selected as the primary award criteria because it best represents the level of trust between property owners and renters.

The recipients were selected after meeting several criteria. Renter sentiment was recorded for each renter who experienced a deduction during, or at the end of, their initial lease term. Renters who experienced no charge, or who chose to renew their lease, were also factored into the score. To qualify for the award, the percentage of renters with a negative sentiment (1-2 stars out of 5) had to be below 15% for Single Family operators, and 10% for Multifamily operators. For statistical quality, only operators with over 12 months of activity across at least 200 units on the Obligo platform were considered.

The following recipients were awarded:

Beam Living - StuyTown/Peter Cooper Village

Common

Olshan Properties

Amsterdam Properties

Adam America

Venn

Roomrs

RentWerx

The Realty Medics

Asset Hero Property Management

Partners Real Estate

Landmark Communities

"We are thrilled to be honored with the Renter's Trust Award," said Geoffrey Keck, Operations Project Manager at Landmark Communities. "We appreciate everything Obligo does for both landlords and renters to offer a seamless $0 security deposit option. This honor is especially rewarding since it is based on what our community members feel about us as their landlord."

"I am thrilled that Common has been given this honor from the hard-working and innovative team at Obligo. Partnering with them in 2020 has been a game-changer for our business in a year unlike any other," said Brad Hargreaves, founder and CEO at Common. "Renter experience is above-all the top priority to the team at Common. Being a great property manager means putting renters first, being empathetic to tough situations, and giving residents tools that make their lives easy. We are looking forward to continuing on this path in 2021."

"Removing friction from the move-in and move-out process is an important part of our mission at Obligo. We're honored to present our Renter's Trust Awards to this exceptional list of partners and expect that many of this year's new partners will receive it next year," said Roey Dor, co-founder and CEO at Obligo. "Our recent $15.5M funding round will hopefully enable us to accelerate our growth and rid more landlords, renters and property managers from the burden of security deposits."

About Obligo:

Obligo rids both landlords and renters of the burden of security deposits, lowering costs, increasing cash flow and simplifying the move-in process. Owners and managers use Obligo to streamline their operations, comply with changing regulations, make their listings more appealing to renters, and incentivize renewals. As the only non-insurance deposit alternative, Obligo's credit-based solution keeps landlords secure and renters accountable by combining Open Banking technology with AI-based underwriting and collection capabilities. Since launching its fintech solution in 2018, Obligo has established partnerships with leading property managers across the US.

