Obligo Introduces the First AI Agent for Security Deposits

The Deposit Agent helps property teams manage deposits with less manual work, fewer disputes, and a better renter experience.

NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Obligo today introduced the Deposit Agent, the first autonomous AI agent purpose-built for lease security and deposit administration. Built on Obligo's deposit operating system, the Deposit Agent is built to work like another member of the property team - initiating proactive workflows to help set requirements, process charges and refunds, manage compliance, and prevent disputes.

Security deposit administration touches every stage of the lease, but today, it's often managed across fragmented systems, spreadsheets, emails, ledgers, and phone calls. The Deposit Agent brings these workflows into a single AI layer connected to Obligo's deposit operating system, informed by years of real rental transaction data and compliance expertise.

The Obligo Deposit Agent is the first autonomous AI agent purpose-built for lease security and deposit administration. Post this

"Move-out is where the Deposit Agent can create the most immediate value," said Roey Dor, Co-founder and CEO of Obligo. "Deposit decisions are sensitive because residents want their money back, while property teams need to recover legitimate costs and document every decision. By helping both sides review charges, understand evidence, ask questions, and resolve issues before they become disputes, the Deposit Agent can make move-out more transparent, consistent, and trusted."

Obligo's customers and embedded property management software partners will be able to access Deposit Agent via MCP, as well as directly through Obligo's platform and API.

The Deposit Agent will be made available to Obligo's property management customers in the coming months. Operators can request early access here or through their Obligo customer success manager.

About Obligo

Obligo is the modern standard for security deposits, replacing upfront cash deposits with a guaranteed payment method on file. Embedded directly into leading property management softwares such as Yardi, RealPage, AppFolio and Buildium, Obligo streamlines move-in and move-out, lowers administrative burden, and gives renters more flexibility while keeping properties protected. Obligo plans are backed with Letters of Credit issued by Wells Fargo. Founded in 2018 by brothers Roey Dor and Omri Dor, Obligo has evolved from a security deposit alternative into an end-to-end deposit operating system. Built on years of execution and transaction data across renters, properties, and property management platforms, Obligo combines fully integrated workflows, proprietary rental transaction data, and purpose-built AI that supports fair, transparent, and scalable deposit resolution. The company is already trusted in over 1 million homes across the U.S.

Gabby Hayes, Director of Brand Marketing, [email protected], 828-458-4332

SOURCE Obligo