Obligo Partners With RealPage to Deliver Full-Service Security Deposit Solutions for Property Operators

The new collaboration offers renters greater flexibility, helps drive occupancy, and enables property teams to eliminate security deposit administration.

NEW YORK, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Obligo, the fintech company relieving renters and landlords of the burden of security deposits and establishing a new standard of trust in renting, today announced a partnership with RealPage, the leading global provider of property management software. For property managers, Obligo replaces deposit handling with a guaranteed payment method on file. No security deposit bank accounts. No manual tracking. No refund operations. Obligo streamlines charge submission and renter communications within one embedded workflow. Through this partnership, RealPage customers reduce leasing timelines by up to 4 days and save property teams 3.5 hours in administrative work per unit. Property managers enjoy these benefits as part of a fully embedded integration, without having to leave their RealPage account.

Renters gain flexibility at move-in, with the ability to choose from a range of plans. The renter journey is streamlined from move-in through move-out, with a trusted third-party facilitating communications, charges, and electronic refunds, creating a clearer, more transparent process. By bringing these renter-focused benefits to OneSite and LOFT™, RealPage and Obligo are advancing a more resident-centric leasing experience.

"Together, we're enhancing the leasing journey in a way that benefits both renters and property managers," said Rob Franklin, GM resident experience at RealPage. "Our partnership with Obligo ensures that residents benefit from a frictionless, flexible leasing experience that aligns with today's financial expectations."

"Our mission has always been to eliminate the burden of security deposits and build a more trusted rental experience for both renters and property operators," said Shira Dulberg, Chief Business Officer at Obligo. "Partnering with RealPage allows us to scale that vision and bring greater flexibility, transparency, and operational efficiency directly into the leasing journey."

To learn more about Obligo's deposit solutions, visit obligo.com.

About RealPage

For over 25 years, RealPage has improved the business of living for housing providers and residents. As the leading platform for AI-powered real estate operations, we connect property owners, operators, and residents at every stage of the rental journey. RealPage introduced the industry's first agentic AI workforce, which automates tasks and delivers actionable insights that empower property teams to improve living experiences. RealPage provides residents with transparency, flexibility, and ease, helping them lease, live, and engage confidently. Backed by Thoma Bravo and with more than 8,500 employees worldwide, RealPage solutions help manage more than 24 million rental units around the globe.

About Obligo

Obligo is the modern standard for security deposits, replacing upfront cash deposits with a guaranteed payment method on file. Embedded directly into leading property management software such as Yardi, RealPage, AppFolio and Buildium, Obligo streamlines move-in and move-out, lowers administrative burden, and gives renters more flexibility while keeping properties protected. Obligo's guarantee is backed with Letters of Credit issued by Wells Fargo and HSBC. Founded in 2018 by brothers Roey Dor and Omri Dor, Obligo has evolved from a security deposit alternative into an end-to-end deposit operating system. Built on years of execution and transaction data across renters, properties, and property management platforms, Obligo combines fully integrated workflows, proprietary rental transaction data, and purpose-built AI that supports fair, transparent, and scalable deposit resolution. The company is already trusted in over 1 million homes across the U.S.

Media Contact: Gabby Hayes, Director of Brand Marketing at Obligo, 828-458-4332

SOURCE Obligo