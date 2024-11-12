Obligo Names Fintech Risk Management Expert and Former PayPal, BlueVine Vet Gil Rosenthal as VP of Risk

Industry veteran joins the team to accelerate IP development and further enhance financial performance

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Obligo, the fintech company that builds trust between renters and landlords through its suite of flexible security deposit solutions, is pleased to announce Gil Rosenthal as Vice President of Risk & Collections. With over 14 years of experience in fintech risk and operations, Rosenthal will enhance Obligo's IP development, fortify risk management processes and help scale collection operations as the company experiences a period of rapid growth.

Rosenthal began his career at PayPal , specializing in automated fraud prevention, before joining BlueVine , where he scaled the risk operations team as VP. Over the past three years, he has consulted for various fintechs, helping refine and optimize their risk strategies.

"We are thrilled to welcome Gil to Obligo — his innovative approach to risk management will be a key asset as we continue to scale." said Roey Dor, CEO and Co-Founder of Obligo. "Gil's deep expertise will guide our future investments in renter qualification, collections, and advanced machine learning, ultimately driving greater profitability."

"I'm thrilled to join Obligo as the company has taken a clear lead in the deposit solution space with its innovative model and API-first distribution strategy," said Rosenthal. "Obligo's machine learning and AI-powered qualification model is not only pioneering in the space, but establishes the robust foundation that ensures sustainable, long-term growth."



Obligo's holistic suite of deposit solutions powers a trusted and streamlined rental experience for both properties and renters. The solution provides properties with the ability to maintain full protection, reduce bad debt, and offer an appealing amenity to prospective renters – who can choose to keep their security deposit, and instead use it to save, invest, or spend.

As the industry's API partner of choice, Obligo can be easily embedded in property management and financial services software, offering scalable architectures, top-tier customer service, and the highest standards of security.

The company recently announced an additional $35M in funding to fuel its continued product innovation, IP development, and expansion of strategic partnerships. To explore career opportunities with Obligo, visit myobligo.com .

About Obligo

Obligo harnesses financial technology to build trust between renters and landlords, making the move-in and move-out process as simple as checking in and out of a hotel. As the first security deposit alternative utilizing bank-issued Letters of Credit supported by Wells Fargo, Obligo uses Open Banking and AI to determine renters' eligibility to rent deposit-free.

Founded in 2018 by brothers Roey Dor and Omri Dor, Obligo is bringing its industry-changing rental solutions to millions of homes across the United States.

Media Contact

Keegan St. Onge-May

Obligo

[email protected]

207-650-5071

SOURCE Obligo