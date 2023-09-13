OBLO Joins Connectivity Standards Alliance and Adds Matter Support

News provided by

RT-RK

13 Sep, 2023, 03:00 ET

NOVI SAD, Serbia, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OBLO, a leading innovator in the smart home industry, is excited to announce its membership in the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), and the integration of Matter protocol support into its cutting-edge smart home solution.

Matter, the industry-unifying standard, is designed to simplify smart homes by ensuring that smart devices seamlessly work with each other across various platforms and ecosystems. This initiative aligns perfectly with OBLO's mission to provide users with cohesive and connected smart home experiences.

To showcase its commitment to this initiative, at the upcoming IBC 2023 exhibition (Booth 5.F80) OBLO will be demonstrating a Matter bridge in action as a part of existing smart home solution running on an Android set-top box.

"Matter empowers us to offer our customers enhanced interoperability and greater choice. OBLO serves as the bridge between existing systems and the emerging Matter ecosystem. Through our smart home platform and mobile apps, we enable OBLO customers in both commercial and residential markets to provide a wide range of digital services, including HEMS, security, safety, and home care. This, in turn, creates a truly connected and intelligent home environment," said Istvan Papp, VP Engineering, OBLO. "Stay tuned for further updates on Matter controller and Thread border router functionalities," he added. 

About OBLO

OBLO combines its world-class home automation and connectivity expertise in device hardware, embedded software, a world-class IoT platform and the smartest applications to provide new breakthrough solutions for the residential and commercial markets.

We do this by building new innovative solutions for the world's leading energy suppliers, insurance providers, telcos, and property developers.

OBLO is part of the RT-RK group, the leading engineering services provider in Europe. For more information, visit www.oblotech.com.

SOURCE RT-RK

Also from this source

Google Partners with RT-RK to enhance Common Broadcast Stack for Android TV OS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.