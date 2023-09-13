OBLO Joins Connectivity Standards Alliance and Adds Matter Support

NOVI SAD, Serbia, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OBLO, a leading innovator in the smart home industry, is excited to announce its membership in the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), and the integration of Matter protocol support into its cutting-edge smart home solution.

Matter, the industry-unifying standard, is designed to simplify smart homes by ensuring that smart devices seamlessly work with each other across various platforms and ecosystems. This initiative aligns perfectly with OBLO's mission to provide users with cohesive and connected smart home experiences.

To showcase its commitment to this initiative, at the upcoming IBC 2023 exhibition (Booth 5.F80) OBLO will be demonstrating a Matter bridge in action as a part of existing smart home solution running on an Android set-top box.

"Matter empowers us to offer our customers enhanced interoperability and greater choice. OBLO serves as the bridge between existing systems and the emerging Matter ecosystem. Through our smart home platform and mobile apps, we enable OBLO customers in both commercial and residential markets to provide a wide range of digital services, including HEMS, security, safety, and home care. This, in turn, creates a truly connected and intelligent home environment," said Istvan Papp, VP Engineering, OBLO. "Stay tuned for further updates on Matter controller and Thread border router functionalities," he added.

About OBLO

OBLO combines its world-class home automation and connectivity expertise in device hardware, embedded software, a world-class IoT platform and the smartest applications to provide new breakthrough solutions for the residential and commercial markets.

We do this by building new innovative solutions for the world's leading energy suppliers, insurance providers, telcos, and property developers.

OBLO is part of the RT-RK group, the leading engineering services provider in Europe. For more information, visit www.oblotech.com.

