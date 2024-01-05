OBLO Showcases Matter Controller Functionality at CES 2024

News provided by

OBLO

05 Jan, 2024, 03:00 ET

NOVI SAD, Serbia, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OBLO, a leading IoT solution provider specializing in smart home solutions as well as value-added services based on smart home solutions (safety, security, elderly care, home energy management service, and similar), is set to unveil its Matter controller functionality at CES 2024 in Las Vegas.

A distinguishing feature of OBLO's smart home solution is its unparalleled support for multiple protocols, seamlessly integrating leading communication standards such as ZigBee, Z-Wave, Philips Hue, Modbus, and more.

In a strategic move to embrace the future of smart home connectivity, OBLO joined the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) in mid-2023. The company's main objective is to make its smart home solution Matter compliant, aligning with the newly established industry-unifying standard.

At the IBC, Europe's leading telco show in September 2023, OBLO showcased its smart home solution on a set-top-box device, featuring Matter bridge functionality. This innovation enables commercial Matter controllers, such as Google Nest Hub 2 and Apple HomePod mini, to control, monitor, and voice-command smart home devices linked to the OBLO smart home controller.

Building on this success, OBLO is excited to announce the first implementation of Matter controller functionality at CES 2024. This implementation enables telco operators' customers using OBLO's smart home app to seamlessly control and monitor Matter-compliant smart home devices.

Moreover, OBLO offers expertise in developing various smart home devices, including dimmers, outlets, relays, sensors, and more. Companies seeking Matter compliance for their existing smart home devices are encouraged to reach out to OBLO for tailored solutions.

Certification of the Matter controller is anticipated by the end of January 2024, reinforcing OBLO's commitment to delivering cutting-edge and interoperable smart home solutions.

Join OBLO at CES 2024, taking place from January 9 to 12, 2024, at the Venetian Tower to experience the Matter controller functionality poised to revolutionize the smart home landscape.

For media inquiries and further information, contact OBLO at [email protected].

About OBLO:

OBLO combines world-class home automation and connectivity expertise across device hardware, embedded software, a world-class IoT platform, and the smartest applications, delivering breakthrough solutions for both residential and commercial markets.

We achieve this by building innovative solutions for the world's leading energy suppliers, insurance providers, telcos, and property developers.

OBLO is part of the RT-RK group, the leading embedded software development house in Europe. For more information, visit https://oblotech.com/.

SOURCE OBLO

