OBN Jay is back with a new single, "Take the Time"

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Louisiana-based rap artist OBN Jay who has already garnered over 10 million streams, continues to make a name for himself and expand his fanbase.

OBN Jay's new song "Take the Time" is the perfect song to chill and vibe out to daily. It came just in time for summer; the melodic trap beat makes it easy to listen to the lyrics and get to know the artist. OBN Jay is known for his storyteller rap style with meaningful lyrics heard from his first mixtape, Logic Real Talk, in 2018.

The chorus is catchy and rhythmic, and it flows perfectly with the beat. The sound is unique and upbeat, but one can hear his thick southern Louisiana roots through his music.

OBN Jay began rapping at a young age, and he began uploading his music online when he was in high school. 2018 saw the release of tracks like "Stop Playing," "How That Go," and "Big Ole" (ft. JayDaYoungan) as well as two EPs, "Lost Hope" and "OBN," and the mixtape "Logic Real Talk." Several more singles (including "Chess Not Checkers" and "Tragic Story") and the mixtape "No Weakness" appeared in 2019.

In 2020 OBN Jay released a full-length project titled "No Commercial Breaks," which featured the late King Von and Jackboy. This offering included "Dead Presidents (feat. Jackboy)" and "Trap Daily (feat. King Von)." Jay became an artist to watch on both BET and REVOLT off of this commercial offering. REVOLT stated that Baton Rouge has been a breeding ground of young, fresh talent and said that OBN Jay is the latest from the city to drop some heat.

