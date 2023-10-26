Oboard launches its OKR management software for Jira to fuel business productivity, team alignment and engagement

Oboard's 'OKR Board for Jira' aligns strategy and task execution in a single view, increasing work efficiency by 78% and OKR adoption by 300%.

BERLIN, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oboard , an Objectives and Key Results (OKR) software company, announced today the official launch of 'OKR Board for Jira' , an intuitive tool that enables businesses to set, manage, and report on OKRs directly within Atlassian's project tracking platform, Jira. This follows a successful soft launch in which the solution became the most highly rated OKR tool on the Atlassian marketplace. Proven to increase workplace efficiency by 78% and OKR adoption by 300%, the tool has already attracted industry-leading companies such as Volkswagen, Panasonic, Best Buy, Ericsson and Pfizer.

As 60% to 90% of companies struggle with strategy execution and 80% of employees feel unengaged in the workplace, the OKR framework has become a leading tool to improve company alignment, performance, and prioritization — and its use continues to grow. However, 71% of users admit they're struggling to master the framework.

'OKR Board for Jira' makes OKR adoption painless. Its comprehensive and transparent OKR management system enables teams to set, track, manage Objectives and Key Results; and generate progress reports through a single, intuitive dashboard — without installing additional apps or components outside the Atlassian ecosystem or transferring files between platforms. Users can effortlessly align strategy with execution in a single view by linking Jira tasks and epics to OKRs, which are updated automatically as assignments are completed, helping teams to understand how their work contributes to the company's success — fueling engagement and motivation.

Businesses can design tailored OKR structures around their workflow, assigning OKRs to particular units or teams, each with customizable settings, permissions, and reporting filters. They can sync progress across all teams and departments through its unique Cross-project OKR Roadmap feature, with changes instantaneously reflected within reports and analytics, enabling leadership to effortlessly track progress, identify bottlenecks and maintain progress. As a result, the platform ensures strategies are being executed across every department and the entire workforce is working towards the same goals.

"The disconnect between company strategy and day-to-day operations is holding businesses back — at great detriment to results at a time when businesses need to be performing at their best. Goals are set high, resources have shrunk and teams are struggling for motivation. That's where Oboard comes in. We've worked closely with businesses to understand how they set, implement, and execute goals, and created a tool that truly meets their needs. With 'OKR Board for Jira', leadership can finally stop juggling an endless supply of reports from different teams and tools, and focus on improving results. Trusted by leading names across numerous industries, the tool is helping businesses to reach their strategic goals faster and simultaneously enhance employee performance," — said Viktor Grekov, CEO and co-founder of Oboard.

'OKR Board for Jira' is available on the Atlassian Marketplace , where it has already been selected as a 'Staff Pick'. Recently featured in Atlassian's Marketplace Partner Spotlight , Oboard has also completed the Cloud Security Program and is an active participant in the Atlassian Marketplace Bug Bounty Program, helping to deliver better results for those that rely on its solutions. In addition, the company also offers a free OKR solution for Confluence, Atlassian's collaborative workspace solution, as well as for the Salesforce CRM.

ABOUT OBOARD

Founded in 2018, Oboard is a leading provider of OKR software for businesses and organizations. The company serves more than 1,000 clients from 50 countries, including renowned names such as Volkswagen, Panasonic, Best Buy, Ericsson and Pfizer. Its tools support enterprises, startups, and SMBs, helping them to align teams and execute strategic goals through a single platform, increasing business efficiency by 78%.

