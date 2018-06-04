OBOR Education released its OBOR Edu app, covering materials from 20 countries along Belt and Road

OBOR Education Holdings Limited first launched its beta version on 1st April 2018, the beta application garnered more than 1 million downloads within 2 weeks of its launch. Registered users hit more than 100,000, including close to 9,000 paid users. Total revenue within the same period was reported to be more than US$1 million.

The official version includes more intuitive features such as bookmarks, resource downloading, and social media sharing. The official version has also been enriched with more educational resources from 20 countries that are along the Belt and Road regions. The countries featured ranges from European powerhouse, Germany, France and Spain to emerging markets such as Hungry, Poland and Czech Republic. These resources include native business terminology, hiring practices, in-depth analysis of sunrise industries, unspoken local business practices and more.

Since the official launch, reviews have been positive. Mr. Li Jun Jie a garment business owner who travels once a week to Zaragoza, Spain for business meeting, gave a thumbs up to the new official version. "The download feature is useful as I will be able to listen to the resources during my flight," said Mr. Li during an interview. Another user Mr. Wang Jian Fu, a Business Development Manager in an event company was delighted to have found OBOR Edu App. He added "My line of work involved meeting potential clients from Europe. This app gives me quick information on European economic history and statistics, European business terminology and unspoken local business practices which aid me in my line of work."

Since its launch in April 2018, OBOR Edu, a highly acclaimed educational App continues to impact the market with its array of impressive resources and intuitive features. Experts are predicting that OBOR Edu's valuation will rise sharply within the next few weeks of the launch.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/obor-education-released-its-obor-edu-app-covering-materials-from-20-countries-along-belt-and-road-300658980.html

SOURCE OBOR Education Holdings Limited