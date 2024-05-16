O'BRIEN, CALIFORNIA TEAMSTERS TO RALLY FOR SMART & FINAL WORKERS

Hundreds of Teamsters, Community Leaders, Elected Officials, and Labor Allies to Demand Fair Contract for Warehouse Workers

COMMERCE, Calif., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, May 17, Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien will join hundreds of rank-and-file Teamsters for a rally outside the headquarters of Chedraui, the parent company of Smart & Final, in support of warehouse workers represented by Teamsters Local 630.

Teamsters are fighting plans by Chedraui USA, the U.S. subsidiary of the Mexican grocery giant Grupo Chedraui, to close two unionized Smart & Final warehouses in Commerce and Riverside, Calif., forcing longtime workers to reapply for employment of $10 to $12 less an hour from their current wage rate, at a new warehouse in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

Chedraui USA/Smart & Final is accused of violating federal and state laws such as California Assembly Bill (AB) 647 that went into effect in January 2024. The Teamsters are demanding that the multinational corporation protect American jobs and negotiate a fair contract with more than 600 workers at the company.

WHO: Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien

California Attorney General Rob Bonta

Teamsters Joint Council 42 President Chris Griswold

California Assemblymember Chris Holden, District 41

California Labor Federation Executive Secretary-Treasurer Lorena Gonzalez

Smart & Final Workers Daniel Delgado and Joe Lagano



WHAT: Rally for Smart & Final Workers & American Jobs



WHEN: Fri., May 17, 2024

10:30 a.m. PDT



WHERE: Chedraui USA Corporate HQ (600 Citadel Dr., Commerce, CA 90040)



VISUALS: Banners with messages "Stop Destroying American Jobs" & "Boycott Smart & Final/Protect American Jobs", hundreds of workers with rally signs, Teamsters Joint Council 42 semi-truck, Chedraui USA Corporate HQ will serve as the backdrop



LIVESTREAM: https://www.facebook.com/teamstersjc42



INTERVIEWS: English and Spanish interviews available. Requests should be sent to: [email protected]

For more than 80 years, Teamsters Local 630 has represented California workers in warehousing, food services, liquor, food processing, dairy and more industries. Find out more at teamsters630.org.

Contact:

Christian Castro, (310) 857-9817

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 630