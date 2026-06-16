O'BRIEN, ZUCKERMAN REELECTED TO SECOND FIVE-YEAR TERM LEADING TEAMSTERS

Member-elected Delegates Deliver Mandate for Militant Leadership at Convention

WASHINGTON, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Brotherhood of Teamsters announced today that Sean M. O'Brien and Fred Zuckerman have been reelected to another five-year term as General President and General Secretary-Treasurer, respectively, renewing a mandate for powerful, militant leadership on behalf of 1.3 million rank-and-file Teamsters across North America.

The O'Brien-Zuckerman Teamsters United slate was elected by white ballot at the union's 31st International Convention in Las Vegas following a secret ballot vote of 1,572 delegates. All voting delegates were democratically elected to the convention by rank-and-file members from more than 330 local unions across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. No opposition candidates received enough votes to meet the Teamsters' constitutionally required threshold to challenge the O'Brien-Zuckerman team.

"This victory belongs to rank-and-file Teamsters. When we were sworn into office four years ago, our leadership team committed to building a bigger, faster, stronger union, and that's exactly what we've done. We've organized more than 100,000 new members, won historic agreements including a record contract for 340,000 members at UPS, and put rank-and-file members back in the driver's seat. The Teamsters is now the most aggressive, effective, and respected labor union on Earth," O'Brien said. "Over the next five years, we have a lot of work ahead of us. The Teamsters face big fights at UPS and Amazon, and we are prepared to tackle those head on with the militancy and organization that has defined our administration. We will keep growing and never stop working for the members."

"The Teamsters are stronger, more secure, and more prepared to take on greedy employers than at any point in our 123-year history. We have more than $1 billion in total assets, and our Strike and Defense Fund stands at approximately $365 million, providing the ammunition to take on the boss and protect our members," Zuckerman said. "The Teamsters have accomplished so much to expand our ranks, exert real political influence, and safeguard our members in an ever-evolving economy. But we're just getting started. The future is bright and the state of the union is strong in the Teamsters."

O'Brien is a fourth-generation Teamster from Local 25 in Charlestown, Mass. Zuckerman joined the Teamsters more than four decades ago as a rank-and-file member in Houston and later went on to lead Local 89 in Louisville, Ky. Together, they bring an aggressive grassroots approach to taking on employers and prioritizing member involvement in the union.

Over the next five years, O'Brien and Zuckerman have pledged to continue the fight at UPS and Amazon, strengthen Teamsters density in core industries, defend and improve contracts across every division of the union, and build even bigger bipartisan coalitions to pass the Faster Labor Contracts Act and other legislation to benefit working people.

The O'Brien-Zuckerman Teamsters United slate will take the oath of office in March 2027.

The 2027-2032 Teamsters General Executive Board includes:

International Vice Presidents At-Large: Juan Campos, Secretary-Treasurer, Local 705, Chicago, Ill.; Lindsay Dougherty, Secretary-Treasurer, Local 399, Hollywood, Calif.; Tom Erickson, President, Local 120, Blaine, Minn.; Greg Floyd, President, Local 237, New York, N.Y.; Peter Finn, Secretary-Treasurer, Local 856, San Bruno, Calif.; Thomas Gesualdi, President, Local 282, New Hyde Park, N.Y.; and James Wright, President, Local 822, Norfolk, Va.;

Western Region Vice Presidents: Mark Davison, President, Local 162, Portland, Ore.; Rick Hicks, Secretary-Treasurer, Local 174, Tukwila, Wash.; Victor Mineros, Secretary-Treasurer, Local 396, Covina, Calif.; and Karla Schumann, Secretary-Treasurer, Local 104, Phoenix, Ariz.;

Central Region Vice Presidents: Danny Avelyn, Secretary-Treasurer, Local 554, Omaha, Neb.; Pat Darrow, Secretary-Treasurer, Local 348, Akron, Ohio; and Dustin Roach, President, Local 135, Indianapolis, Ind.;

Eastern Region Vice Presidents: Rocco Calo, Secretary-Treasurer, Local 1150, Stratford, Conn.; William Hamilton, President, Local 107, Philadelphia, Pa.; and Matt Taibi, Secretary-Treasurer, Local 251, Providence, R.I.;

Southern Region Vice Presidents: Thor Johnson, Vice President, Local 79, Tampa, Fla.; and Brent Taylor, Secretary-Treasurer, Local 745, Dallas, Texas;

International Trustees: Sean Cedenio, Secretary-Treasurer, Local 570, Baltimore, Md.; Willie Ford, President, Local 71, Charlotte, N.C.; and Vinnie Perrone, President, Local 804, New York, N.Y.;

Teamsters Canada International Vice Presidents: François Laporte, President, Teamsters Canada, Laval, Quebec; Stan Hennessy, President, Local 31, Delta, British Columbia; and Craig McInnes, President, Local 938, Mississauga, Ontario.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Kara Deniz, (202) 497-6610

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters