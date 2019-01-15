OBSBOT Tail by Remo Tech wins iF DESIGN AWARD 2019

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Remo Tech, creators of artificially intelligent cameras, was announced as a winner of this year's iF DESIGN AWARD, a world-renowned design prize. The prize-winning product, OBSBOT Tail, is the world's first AI-powered autonomous director camera and it won the discipline product in the design category. Each year, the world's oldest independent design organization, Hannover-based iF International Forum Design GmbH, organizes the iF DESIGN AWARD.

Amid more than 6,400 entries submitted from 50 countries, OBSBOT Tail won over the 67-member jury made up of independent experts from all over the world with its compact, yet highly innovative AI camera design. The OBSBOT Tail sports a 3-axis gimbal camera which pivots to track its subject and is enhanced with a 3.5x optical zoom lens.

OBSBOT Tail is currently available for pre-order on Kickstarter for early bird price $489 USD, 31% off of the MSRP of $719 USD.

The media kit for Remo Tech can be accessed here .

About Remo Tech

Started in 2016, with its headquarters in Shenzhen, China, and a research center in Hangzhou, China, Remo Tech is a camera company dedicated to pushing the boundaries of the camera industry with new ideas and technologies, including AI. As the main brand by Remo Tech, "OBSBOT" has brought to the world the first Auto-Director AI camera "OBSBOT Tail" in January 2019.

To learn more about Remo Tech, visit http://remo-ai.com/

About the iF DESIGN AWARD

For 66 years, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been recognized as an arbiter of quality for exceptional design. The iF label is renowned worldwide for outstanding design services, and the iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the most important design prizes in the world. Submissions are awarded in the following disciplines: Product, Packaging, Communication and Service Design/UX, Architecture and Interior Architecture as well as Professional Concept.

