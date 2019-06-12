OBSBOT Tail, the 4K Camera powered by Artificial Intelligence human tracking now available in market

SHENZHEN, China, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- REMO TECH Co. Ltd. , creators of artificial intelligence brand OBSBOT, is ready to launch their flagship AI camera OBSBOT Tail on 12 June 2019 worldwide.

OBSBOT Tail uses AI-based subject recognition to detect and track people & pets with unprecedented accuracy. With half a dozen filming modes, OBSBOT Tail can automatically capture memorable moments by its patented AI imaging algorithms, which gives the liberty of hands-free operations to video creators.

In January 2019, OBSBOT Tail was first introduced to the crowd-funding community of Kickstarter.com. During the campaign, it raised a whopping 800% more money than its initial goal. It was mostly taken by artists and video creators because of its powerful tracking ability and continuous recording in 4K without having someone else to hold, tilt or zoom while making YouTube videos, recording their stage performance, lectures, pets, etc.

"We're really happy to release OBSBOT Tail for every creator worldwide. This changes the benchmarks of AI devices utility and imaging quality standards," said Bo Liu, CEO and Founder of REMO TECH. "From the first day of Kickstarter campaign, we keep the faith that OBSBOT is here to change the way of creating videos and give more freedom and power to the users."

Primary applications for OBSBOT Tail are as follows:

Sports and Performances

Content Creating

Documenting Life Moments

Live streaming of Events

"The abilitites of gesture controlling cameras and AI target tracking beyond face recognition are something making our distributors excited and bringing in lots of global business enquiry," Marketing Director Kris Lee added.

Here are the important specifications of OBSBOT Tail:

Sony CMOS sensor

Hoya aspheric optical lens system

3.5x optical zoom

10x hybrid zoom

12MP resolution

Up to 60fps 4K recording

recording Up to 240fps 1080P slow motion recording

3-axis anti-shaking gimbal

120min battery life

OBSBOT Tail will be available for purchase at a retail price of USD 719 for the United States. For other markets, the price may vary a little according to the local taxation. Customers can order OBSBOT Tail from REMO TECH's official global online store https://store.remo-ai.com/ and receive the products in next two weeks. It will also be sold online via Amazon.com. More details will be confirmed soon.

In-box items:

The camera will come bundled with a free cover case, 16GB Micro SD Card and USB Type-C charging cable. Besides, the customers are able to download OBSBOT Studio App from the App Store or Google Play Store to operate OBSBOT Tail, add effects and post edit the videos.

Optional items:

Along with the AI camera, OBSBOT Tail, REMO TECH has also introduced an accessory eco-system including tripods, chest mounts, suction mounts, microphones and fast chargers.

About OBSBOT

With the rapid change of the imaging industry and the sudden spark of artificial intelligence technology introduction, OBSBOT is an innovative global brand which can break AI imaging technological barriers and inspire the way people record their life.

With the first flagship product, OBSBOT Tail, REMO offers a radical new way to easily capture footage with an all-in-one AI camera. The AI tracking, auto zoom, intelligent composition and gesture control empower the users to be their own actor, director and cameraman at the same time. OBSBOT Tail, unveiled firstly at CES 2019, was acclaimed as an "Innovation That Stole the Show" by Variety Magazine, while Slashgear hailed it as the "Best Content Creation Equipment" at CES. OBSBOT Tail was also pegged as one of the "Coolest Tech" by USA Today, followed by The Verge who also featured OBSBOT Tail as one of the "Best Creator Tools."

The media kit can be accessed here .

