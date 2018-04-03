Observables and ZKTeco USA Announce Premises Management and Biometric Access Control Integration

This partnership offers security dealers and end users multiple layers of heightened security in access control, including two-factor authentication with biometrics and the ability to securely manage, transfer and move user credentials.

"Observables users can now enjoy fully integrated, cutting-edge biometric access control with fingerprint scanning, facial recognition, and artificial intelligence," said Abe Schryer, CEO of Observables. "This integration allows dealers to deliver their customers higher security, simplified installation and many new RMR opportunities."

ZKTeco USA President and Founder, Manish Dalal, added, "Observables users can now benefit from both the added security and convenience which only advanced biometric technology uniquely provides."

The agreement combines the strengths of both companies: ZKTeco's superior access control experience and Observables' AlwaysON™ Premises Management Platform that brings together control and management of all IoT, networking and security devices on a premises into a single dashboard and app for ease of management and expanded dealer service capabilities.

About Observables:

Observables, Inc. provides Premises Management Services for security, IT and telecom dealers, integrators and MSPs. Our AlwaysON™ Cloud Portal and IOBOT™ Software-Defined Security Device manages, monitors, and controls critical infrastructure and connected services. It integrates alarm, network, access control, automation, voice, and video. Simplifies installs, integrates cyber offerings, lowers operating expenses, generates recurring revenue streaks and creates sticky relationships with happy customers. Observables is privately held in Santa Barbara, California. For more information, visit www.observables.com.

About ZKTeco USA

ZKTeco USA is a leading provider of RFID and Biometric access control and entrance control solutions. Product offerings include RFID and Biometric access control panels and readers (i.e. fingerprint, face, finger-vein, palm vein, etc.) and battery-operated Smart Biometric Door Locks. Its solutions are multilingual and localized in over 18 different languages. ZKTeco USA is a subsidiary of ZKTeco, a leading global developer of security and time management solutions. ZKTeco USA is synonymous with technical innovation, quality, speed-to-market and reliability. For more information, visit www.zktecousa.com.

