Observation Without Limits LLC Announces Enhancements to Perimeter Security System

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Observation Without Limits, LLC (O.W.L.), a Dynetics commercial business that delivers GroundAware® to customers worldwide, today announced enhancements to SOUNDAWARE, an advanced acoustic perimeter security system.

SOUNDAWARE was developed in response to the growing threat posed by drones and other unmanned systems. SOUNDAWARE is specifically designed to listen for the unique sounds drones make when they fly. Other passive sensors like infrared or visible range cameras often fail to detect them, leaving gaps in critical perimeter security measures.

"Our team has worked tirelessly to develop this commercial capability to help our customers fill gaps in their security strategies," said Jay Lightfoot, deputy division manager for Dynetics' Engineering Services and Solutions. "We believe this product can help round out a robust, multi-layered security solution for those who see an increase in drone security issues."

SOUNDAWARE provides perimeter security through 24/7 monitoring of a 360-degree area with a single sensor. It detects multiple simultaneously approaching drones and determines the direction and elevation.

As part of an integrated system, SOUNDAWARE can direct a number of responsive actions including pointing cameras to drones and other intruders, triggering security lights, and pushing alarm data to a police dispatching system.

About O.W.L.

O.W.L. is a commercially focused business formed by Dynetics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Leidos, with 3,000 staff members working from state-of-the-art R&D facilities in Huntsville, Alabama, and other U.S. sites. Dynetics delivers complex products and services, leveraging capabilities from design, prototyping, and testing to manufacturing and sustainment.

About Dynetics

Dynetics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Leidos, provides responsive, cost-effective engineering, scientific, IT solutions to the national security, cybersecurity, space, and critical infrastructure sectors. Our portfolio features highly specialized technical services and a range of software and hardware products, including components, subsystems, and complex end-to-end systems. The company of more than 3,000 employees is based in Huntsville, Ala., and has offices throughout the U.S. For more information, visit www.dynetics.com.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 40,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $12.30 billion for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

