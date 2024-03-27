Observe Announces $115 Million In Series B Financing

Company Reveals Annual Recurring Revenue Growth of 171 Percent, Net Revenue Retention Surges to 174 Percent

Snowflake Ventures Joins as New Investor in Round Led by Sutter Hill Ventures with Capital One Ventures and Madrona

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Observe, Inc. the SaaS observability company reinventing the way machine-generated data is stored, managed and analyzed, today announced the Company has closed a Series B funding round of $115 million led by Sutter Hill Ventures with participation from existing investors Capital One Ventures and Madrona and new investor Snowflake Ventures.

The Series B funding, raised at a valuation 10x higher than the company's Series A round four years ago, promises to further accelerate Observe's growth. In FY2024, ARR increased 171%, TCV increased 194% and NRR, an indication of a product's stickiness, increased to 174% (best-in-class is considered to be 130% ). Observe's headcount increased more than 50% and the company is scaling its sales organization as many tech companies pull back.

The rise of cloud-native computing and complex microservice-based architectures has exponentially increased the volume of telemetry data businesses generate — along with the cost of legacy monitoring and APM tools. Observe set out to address these challenges using a modern architecture, featuring a data lake to ingest any type of event data and a powerful data graph to provide relevant context. This helps organizations like Capital One, Reveal and Top Golf troubleshoot distributed applications faster, at a fraction of the cost.

"Legacy monitoring and APM players, shackled by outdated architectures, are dead companies walking," said Jeremy Burton, CEO at Observe. "As private equity or strategic acquirers strip them down for parts, Observe is taking a new approach designed for today's modern distributed applications and massive data volumes. We're thrilled to have investors who are thinking big and validating Observe's approach in one of the fastest-growing segments in tech."

"We believe Observe is the future of Observability and we're incredibly excited to lead the Series B round," said Mike Speiser, Managing Director at Sutter Hill Ventures. "Observe has built a world class team and delivered a product that is architecturally different to everyone else. The incredible growth in ARR and NRR is testament to the fact that this new architecture is now paying off for their customers."

"At Snowflake we believe there's no such thing as an AI strategy without a data strategy," said Stefan Williams, VP Corporate Development & Snowflake Ventures. "Observe recognized this from the outset and built a data company. Our team has worked closely with Observe as a partner since the company's founding and with this investment, we're bolstering that relationship and emphasizing our belief in Observe as the company enters its next stage of rapid growth."

"Capital One is focused on building seamless customer experiences that make banking and commerce simpler and easier -- wherever those customers are, digital or in-person," said Mark Cauwels, Managing Vice President, Enterprise Platforms Technology, Capital One. "Like many cloud-first organizations, our data volume continues to expand. Observe provides a centralized and pre-correlated data layer that meaningfully organizes telemetry data from many sources at scale, helping drive faster response times."

This new funding builds on Observe's momentum, including the release of Project Hubble — scaling to over one petabyte per day and delivering the latest GenAI innovations such as O11y GPT and OPAL Co-Pilot — along with the recent launch of Trace Explorer , a powerful new environment for analyzing distributed tracing data. Observe plans to expand its market presence in North America over the coming year and expects to continue to more than double the size of its business.

About Observe, Inc.

Headquartered in San Mateo, Calif., Observe, Inc. is the observability company reinventing the way business data is stored, managed and analyzed. Only Observe eliminates silos of logs, metrics and traces by storing all data in a single, more cost-efficient data lake. The company's unique Data Graph technology enables users to troubleshoot distributed applications three times faster than competing observability solutions. Brands such as Capital One, Topgolf and F5 trust Observe to turn their business data into actionable information. Investors include Capital One Ventures, Madrona Venture Group and Sutter Hill Ventures. For more information, visit: www.observeinc.com .

