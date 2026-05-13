Observe.AI Launches Companion Agent to Support Frontline Teams

Companion Agent works alongside frontline teams in real time, helping them prepare, respond, take action, and complete after-call work with more consistency and speed

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Observe.AI, the Agentic Platform for customer experience, today announced the launch of Companion Agent, the new multi-agent interface for frontline teams built to support customer service agents before, during, and after every customer interaction.

Companion Agent listens, thinks, and acts along your frontline teams to help them navigate complex customer conversations

The launch expands Observe.AI's agentic platform, which brings together AI Agents for Customers, AI Agents for Frontline Teams, and AI Agents for Operations into a single connected system. As customer-facing AI Agents automate more routine interactions, human agents are increasingly responsible for the moments that require judgment, empathy, exception handling, and deeper problem-solving. Those interactions are higher-stakes, but many frontline teams are still supported by outdated tools that provide static scripts, basic knowledge lookup, or limited real-time guidance.

Companion Agent is designed for this new operating model. It does not just suggest what to say next. It listens to the conversation, understands the context, guides the agent through required steps, surfaces the right information from deep knowledge bases or backend systems, triggers actions, and helps complete work after the interaction. The result is a more consistent experience for customers and a more supported experience for humans.

"Customer service teams are entering a new era where AI and human agents work together across the entire customer journey," said Swapnil Jain, CEO and Co-Founder of Observe.AI. "With Companion Agent, we are giving frontline teams an AI partner that can listen, reason, guide, and act in real time. This is an important step in our broader agentic platform vision, where AI Agents for Customers, Frontline Teams, and Operations work together to improve every conversation."

Companion Agent gives front-line teams real-time, context-aware support across the full interaction lifecycle:

Before the call: Companion Agent prepares frontline teams with relevant customer history, prior interaction context, profile details, and stated intent so they can start each conversation with confidence.

Companion Agent prepares frontline teams with relevant customer history, prior interaction context, profile details, and stated intent so they can start each conversation with confidence. During the call: Companion Agent provides step-by-step guidance, surfaces knowledge, prompts required compliance actions, detects behavioral cues, supports soft-skill coaching, and triggers workflows in real time.

Companion Agent provides step-by-step guidance, surfaces knowledge, prompts required compliance actions, detects behavioral cues, supports soft-skill coaching, and triggers workflows in real time. After the call: Companion Agent generates editable summaries, extracts key details, classifies dispositions, updates systems of record, triggers actions in other systems, and identifies coaching opportunities.

Unlike legacy real-time agent assist tools built on rigid NLU models, Companion Agent is easier to configure, maintain, and improve. Teams can build and adjust guidance instantly with plain-English prompts. That means faster time to value, moving from months of configuration to days.

Companion Agent also works in concert with AI Agents for Customers, preserving context when a conversation moves from automation to a human agent. And because it connects with AI Agents for Operations, leaders can evaluate performance, trigger personalized in-the-moment coaching, and continuously improve frontline execution across every interaction.

"Customer Service teams have invested heavily in automation and self-service, but their human agents are still underserved," said Cory Ondo, Paycor. "With Companion Agent, we're closing that gap by ensuring every human agent has the agentic intelligence at their fingertips. It's not just about improving productivity; it also delivers better customer experiences."

Customers deploying Companion Agent have already seen measurable ROI through reduced average handle time, higher first-call resolution, and improved CSAT. Observe.AI offers a single, agentic platform to automate, assist, and analyze every interaction. Designed to seamlessly integrate with critical business systems and telephony providers, Observe.AI helps leaders drive efficiency, improve consistency, and unlock insights that continuously improve performance. For customers, it means faster resolutions and better experiences across every channel.

**About Observe.AI ** Observe.AI is a CX-native AI Agents platform that enables enterprises to deploy specialized agents that understand context, reason, and take action across the customer experience lifecycle. With built-in orchestration, integrations, and governance, Observe.AI powers intelligent automation that scales performance, accelerates resolution, and continuously improves outcomes.

For more information, visit www.observe.ai.

CONTACT: Chrissy Calabrese Head of Marketing, Observe.AI [email protected]

SOURCE Observe.AI