ObservePoint Acquires Strala's Performance Measurement and Attribution Technologies

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ObservePoint is excited to announce their acquisition of Strala's attribution technologies, effective immediately. By integrating Strala with ObservePoint's existing solutions, organizations will be even better equipped to ensure accurate data collection and performance measurement throughout their organization—from creating unified data standards, to validating analytics data collection, to generating accurate attribution insights that drive growth and increased ROI.

What does this acquisition add to ObservePoint's offerings?

Interview about the acquisition with John Pestana, CEO & Co-founder of ObservePoint, and Mikel Chertudi, Co-founder of Strala & General Manager of Strala by ObservePoint.

ObservePoint enables companies to test and validate all their data collection technologies at scale to ensure accurate data. Strala's products—Touchpoints, JourneyStream, and Prism— standardize data before it's collected, automate campaign tracking and touchpoint management, and provide deep insights into attribution and ROI. Together, these technologies provide industry-leading solutions and processes for performance measurement across marketing channels and the entire customer experience.

What does it mean for ObservePoint and Strala by ObservePoint customers?

Customers are now able to achieve a more holistic approach to performance measurement and validation across the complete customer journey and will be able to:

Standardize data collection and touchpoint management for the user journey in a centralized application

Collect all online and offline campaign interactions in a single, unified data set

Validate analytics data, prove ROI with various attribution models, and gain deep insights for channels and content

"Both these companies come from the same idea—to ensure enterprises are collecting accurate, actionable data," said John Pestana, CEO and Co-founder of ObservePoint. "ObservePoint's mission is to help enterprises make better data-driven decisions and create amazing digital experiences. Strala was founded to help these same organizations create reliable performance measurement for accurate attribution."

Mikel Chertudi, Founder of Strala and General Manager for ObservePoint's Strala Business Unit, said, "The Strala platform as part of ObservePoint really solves marketers', CMOs', and experienced professionals' largest problems around where should they invest their team, their time, and their dollars. What we've heard from Chief Marketing Officers to Heads of Analytics within organizations is that they've never seen insights that are so high fidelity and that have such trust and accuracy behind them."

"We're making sure your data foundation is solid and allows you to spend less time questioning and cleansing your data and more time using it to drive your company forward," John Pestana summarizes.

To learn more you can watch the video or read the interview with the primary executive members of ObservePoint and the Strala business unit.

About Strala by ObservePoint

Strala's mission is to inspire leading brands to craft uniquely data-driven customer experiences & insights through complete, consistent, and predefined data standards. Strala's products—Touchpoints, JourneyStream, and Prism—allow organizations to: define unified data standards and establish touchpoint management governance in a centralized application, collect all online and offline touchpoint interactions into a unified data set, and analyze customer data using various attribution models to gain deep channel & content insights.

About ObservePoint

As companies become increasingly dependent on digital data, how often do they question the accuracy of that data? ObservePoint empowers data-informed companies to trust their data and better serve their customers through enterprise solutions for analytics management and tag governance. Using proprietary technology to scan websites and apps for data-collection errors, ObservePoint ensures data-driven businesses are, in fact, collecting accurate data to guide their decisions and to better connect with their audience.

SOURCE ObservePoint