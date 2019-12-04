ObservePoint Announces Co-Founder John Pestana as New CEO

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ObservePoint is excited to announce a new stage in its leadership; Co-founder and CEO Rob Seolas will be passing the baton to fellow Co-founder John Pestana who will be stepping in as CEO, effective immediately. John and Rob will proceed to work closely together with the Board of Directors to guide ObservePoint's future.

John's goal for ObservePoint going forward is to enable enterprises to focus less on manually verifying data for accuracy and more on strategic initiatives that help them increase revenue and improve customer experiences. His and Rob's vision has been to bring insight, automation, and order to the chaos of data collection and John, as a CEO who is hyper-focused on product and engineering, plans to accomplish this.

"I am grateful for everything Rob has done to lead ObservePoint to this place and I'm excited to assume an active leadership role in the company and to continue to make things happen," said John of the transition. "Rob and I were all-in from the beginning, and with the clear strategy and talented team we have put in place, I will drive our team and ObservePoint to the next level—to advance ObservePoint's vision and create unparalleled value for our customers."

Rob added to the announcement of the change in roles: "I'm so thankful for the incredible time I've had as leader of such an amazing and talented group of people and such an innovative technology. It has been an incredible run and I could not be more proud of what we have accomplished. John and I have decided that the time is right—riding the high-note of everything we've accomplished in the last decade—to pass the baton. ObservePoint is uniquely positioned to continue as the leader in data collection validation and I have every confidence that John will guide the company through the next stage."

Since its founding in 2009, ObservePoint has grown to be a staple tech company in Silicon Slopes with a team of more than 100 worldwide. ObservePoint is on pace to hit record revenue targets in 2019 with its suite of analytics testing and tag governance products and services. Fortune 500 companies like Adobe, Comcast, Verizon, Chevron, Ford, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Texas Instruments, and hundreds of others are among the many customers who have caught the vision of the value ObservePoint provides.

ObservePoint has also received several recognitions, including:

Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America, 2019

Deloitte Fast 500 North America, 2019 & 2018

MountainWest Capital Network Top 50 Fastest Growing Companies in Utah (2019, 2018, 2016, 2015)

Utah Business Fast 50, 2019

Digital Analytics Association Finalist for: Best New Technology (2018), Most Influential Vendor Finalist (2016), and Technology of the Year (2013)

Adobe Partner of the Year, North Americas

About John Pestana

Prior to ObservePoint, John Pestana co-founded Omniture, a web analytics software company that John helped grow Omniture from a startup business to a large company with over 1,200 employees throughout the world. Omniture went public in 2006 and then sold to software giant Adobe for $1.8 billion dollars in November of 2009.

About ObservePoint

As companies become increasingly dependent on digital data, how often do they question the accuracy of that data?

ObservePoint empowers data-informed companies to trust their data and better serve their customers through enterprise solutions for analytics management and tag governance. Using proprietary technology to scan websites and apps for data-collection errors, ObservePoint ensures data-driven businesses are, in fact, collecting accurate data to guide their decisions and to better connect with their audience.

