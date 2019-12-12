ObservePoint to Host 5th Annual Virtual Analytics Summit

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ObservePoint, the premier solution for governing analytics and marketing tags, announced they will be hosting their annual Virtual Analytics Summit (VAS) on January 15, 2020.

VAS is a free, one-day virtual event that brings together over 5,000 digital marketing and analytics professionals from around the world to teach, learn, and network. Attendees will be able to interact with some of the brightest minds in the industry, all within a dynamic virtual environment.

The agenda includes four keynote sessions and over a dozen breakout sessions covering topics like improving data quality throughout an organization, navigating a cookieless world, and developing better digital analytics strategies. The theme for VAS this year is, "Great Experiences Start with Accurate Data," and will focus on how to elevate data quality to create great experiences that generate trust and loyalty between companies and their customers.

"VAS is a unique opportunity for digital analysts and marketers to network and learn from industry experts, from wherever they are, and for free," said Chris Baird, VP of Marketing at ObservePoint, concerning the event. "We're excited for this year's speakers and sessions and are confident that attendees will leave with actionable insights they can apply to advance their organizations."

The list of guest speakers include analytics experts and thought leaders from around the world including:

Tanu Javeri, Sr. Global SEO Strategist at IBM

Global SEO Strategist at IBM Erica Eischeid , Marketing Analytics Consultant at Adobe

, Marketing Analytics Consultant at Adobe Alex Langshur , Co-CEO of Cardinal Path

, Co-CEO of Cardinal Path Simon Pilkowski , Global Lead Digital Performance Management at Boehringer Ingleheim

, Global Lead Digital Performance Management at Boehringer Ingleheim Jose Bergiste, Director of Data & Analytics Engineering at Cognetik

Krista Seiden , Founder and Principal Analyst at KS Digital

, Founder and Principal Analyst at KS Digital Peter O'Neill , Director of Analytics at Ayima, Founder of MeasureCamp

, Director of Analytics at Ayima, Founder of MeasureCamp Lea Pica , Data Storytelling Advocate at LeaPica.com

, Data Storytelling Advocate at LeaPica.com Shawn Reed , Sr. Director, Marketing Technology Solutions at Blue Acorn iCi

, Sr. Director, Marketing Technology Solutions at Blue Acorn iCi Jon Tomlinson, Sr. Analytics Architect at Metric Partners

Analytics Architect at Metric Partners Aimee Bos , Sr. Director, Analytics Strategy at Blast Analytics & Marketing

, Sr. Director, Analytics Strategy at Blast Analytics & Marketing and more

The sponsors of VAS include Adobe, Tealium, Blue Acorn iCi, Metric Partners, and the Digital Analytics Association.

VAS begins January 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM EST and ends at 4:00 PM. To attend or find out more information about this event, follow the portal here: Virtual Analytics Summit .

About ObservePoint

As companies become increasingly dependent on digital data, how often do they question the accuracy of that data?

ObservePoint empowers data-informed companies to trust their data and better serve their customers through enterprise solutions for analytics management and tag governance. Using proprietary technology to scan websites and apps for data-collection errors, ObservePoint ensures data-driven businesses are, in fact, collecting accurate data to guide their decisions and to better connect with their audience.

For more information visit www.observepoint.com . Follow ObservePoint on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

