Observer Media Names Dan Entin as New VP of Product

"Dan's experience in scaling digital product development and audience insights for high-growth organizations is a huge asset to Observer Media," said James Karklins, President of Observer Media. "We have plans to do big things in 2018, with continued expansion of our brands nationally, and I'm thrilled to have such a visionary product leader join our team to bring cutting-edge products to our audience."

Entin noted, "I'm extremely excited by this opportunity to return to my roots and join a growing media company with a strong brand, fantastic content and huge digital upside. Together with James and the rest of the excellent Observer Media leadership team I'm confident we can build great products for our users and advertisers."

Entin brings more than 14 years of experience managing product development and strategy in leading media and content brands. Prior to joining Observer Media, Dan was a VP of Product at Gartner with responsibility for building Peer Insights, a new platform for ratings and reviews of IT software by and for technology professionals, which was one of the fastest growing business units in the company. Dan has also held product management leadership roles at Google, Zagat and About.com where he took several new digital products to market.

About Observer Media

Observer Media is a diversified media, information and services company with interests in digital media such as Observer and Commercial Observer, and information platforms including Realgraph.

About Observer

Observer is a digital media property, chronicling the world's power players in business, policy, entertainment, technology, art, travel, real estate and dining. Through credible, authoritative and thought-leadership content, Observer inspires and challenges an urban audience of global thinkers, business leaders and luxury consumers.

About Commercial Observer

Commercial Observer is a leading commercial real estate media property. Its content, events, and platforms connect and inform industry participants of the key trends and leaders defining the global real estate landscape.

About Realgraph

RealGraph, a digital platform launched in 2017, connects commercial industry real estate professionals and businesses.

