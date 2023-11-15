Observer Media Unveils the 2023 "Business of Art Power List" Celebrating Leaders Shaping Capital Around the Art World

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Observer Media, a leading voice in cultural journalism, is thrilled to announce the upcoming release via Observer, of the "Business of Art Power List." It is a prime ranking of individuals redefining the landscape of art and its valuation. The first of three exclusive lists is set to debut on November 15, 2023, showcasing the formidable impact of these individuals on how art is perceived, collected, and invested in.

The art world leaders on Observer's Business of Art Power List have compound influence; their reach shapes ideals, trends, philanthropic actions and financial concerns. They transform how people collect, invest in, support and appreciate art.

"I am most looking forward to people continuing to realize that the art world is not just the art market," Power Honoree Agnes Gund tells Observer. "There has been momentum building as people continue to embrace the transformative power of art—art changes minds, creating the compassion and empathy necessary to drive social change." The list is divided into three distinct categories, each highlighting a crucial aspect of the evolving art scene:

November 15, 2023: Business of Art: Recognizing the key players driving the financial dynamics of the art market. These individuals wield outsized influence in shaping the economic aspects of art, from auctions to gallery sales.

November 20, 2023: Art as an Asset Class: Acknowledging the trailblazers who view art not merely as a cultural commodity, but as a viable asset class. These individuals are reshaping the narrative around art investment and exploring new dimensions of its financial potential.

November 27, 2023: Digital Innovators in Art: Celebrating those at the forefront of technological advancements within the art world. These innovators leverage digital platforms and tools to redefine how art is experienced, shared, and consumed in the digital age.

Observer's Business of Art Power List encapsulates the essence of transformation within the art world, where tradition meets innovation, and creativity intersects with commerce. The honorees on this list are not only influencers but architects of a new era, impacting how people perceive, invest in, and appreciate art across genres.

"The individuals shaping art today hold power across more than just the economy," stated Observer Media CEO James R Freiman. "We're recognizing these market influencers for their capacity to drive cultural change at scale."

The Observer invites art enthusiasts, curators, collectors, investors, and the general public to delve into the world of "Business of Art Power List" as we unveil the visionaries shaping the future of art on November 15, 2023.

