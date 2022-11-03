observIQ Announces Enterprise Edition of Open Source Observability Pipeline BindPlane OP

New Enterprise Features and 24/7 Support Added to OpenTelemetry-based Solution

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its commitment to open source observability, observIQ announces the enterprise edition of BindPlane OP . BindPlane OP provides the ability to control observability costs and simplify the management of telemetry agents at scale while avoiding vendor lock-in.

observIQ's BindPlane OP Enterprise Edition

BindPlane OP Enterprise adds 24/7 support, direct access to the BindPlane OP product team, and significant roadmap influence. It launches with Active Directory and LDAP authentication support for a unified and streamlined user authentication experience and meeting compliance requirements.

In coming releases, the Enterprise edition will continue to add additional security and compliance functionality, including role-based access control (RBAC), secret management and audit reports.

BindPlane OP addresses the growing challenge of exponential telemetry data growth in observability. It reduces telemetry data volume, filtering and deduplicating data for greater manageability and lowering the cost of data analytics. It also provides a single control plane for managing thousands of agents, with the ability to quickly deploy new agents, manage their configurations, and monitor their health in real-time.

BindPlane OP supports OpenTelemetry processors and metric toggling, and data routing, unlocking full control of telemetry data.

Quote from Mike Kelly , CEO of observIQ

"As observability costs continue to rise, we're seeing a growing recognition that observability pipeline management is key to controlling these costs and simplifying data collection. BindPlane OP Enterprise provides our customers with a solution to those challenges while leveraging the latest advancements in observability with OpenTelemetry."

The OpenTelemetry collector can be deployed to all hosts to gather metrics, logs, and traces immediately. BindPlane OP can also be deployed behind a firewall, without a connection to observIQ. It works with OpenTelemetry using the new Open Agent Management Protocol ( OpAMP )for agent management, and will expand to support other OSS telemetry agents.

Learn more at https://observiq.com/solutions/bindplane-enterprise/

About observIQ

observIQ develops fast, powerful and intuitive next-generation observability technologies for DevOps and ITOps – built by engineers for engineers. Learn more at www.observiq.com .

