ObservSMART Adds St. Charles Parish Hospital to Its Growing Roster of Clients

PHILADELPHIA, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ObservSMART, a patient safety compliance solution, announced today that St. Charles Parish Hospital (SCPH) has recently started using its technology to ensure patient safety while reducing risk, errors, and costs. ObservSMART is an innovative product of InvisALERT Solutions, an easy-to-use observation tool developed to improve patient safety and overall quality of care for high-risk patient populations.

SCPH is in Luling, Louisiana, and is an acute care facility serving residents of the community and the surrounding areas since 1959. At the hospital, ObservSMART is used in behavioral health units replacing traditional paper charting during rounding which occurs every 15 minutes. SCPH is managed by Ochsner Health. In 2014, the partnership with Ochsner Health established the sharing of best medical practices and the implementation of advanced technology, resulting in improved quality, expanded access to care and reduction in medical costs.

"ObservSMART offers an additional level of safety for our patients and medical staff members. With the technology, randomized rounding is captured in real-time, enhancing the efficient high-quality care offered at SCPH," said Keith Dacus, Chief Executive Officer, St. Charles Parish Hospital.

ObservSMART is a proximity-based system that syncs a patented, tamper-resistant wristband with a tablet to validate required patient observations, specifically designed for higher acuity patient populations or patients requiring frequent monitoring. The staff member needs to be close to the patient to validate their patient check. ObservSMART also provides real-time staff reminders to check on their patients. In addition, leadership and other supervisors receive alerts for missed observations and additional safety concerns, allowing them to intervene in real-time, mitigating the potential of risk.

Christopher Dunn, Senior Vice President with ObservSMART, looks forward to working in partnership with SCPH, to improve patient safety, staff communications, and accountability to provide the highest standard of care to its patients.

"Our technology aligns well with St. Charles Parish Hospital's quality of care initiatives and the exceptional standards already in place. ObservSMART will help them in their quest to assist better those suffering from behavioral health challenges," he said.

About InvisAlert Solutions, Inc.

InvisALERT Solutions, Inc. was founded by two women who worked in the behavioral health field for 30+ years, both determined to find better ways to improve patient safety. A pioneer in developing healthcare products that enhance patient care and quality improvement, InvisALERT Solutions leverages technology, people, and processes to solve critical problems in high-risk healthcare settings. Its innovative tools are designed to meet the demanding requirements of complex workflows, the essential needs of communication, and safety compliance. For more information about InvisALERT Solutions, visit www.observsmart.com

About ObservSMART

ObservSMART is InvisALERT Solutions' patient safety compliance tool that ensures safety by validating and documenting patient safety checks. Its proven, proximity-based system ensures that patients are observed at the required interval and appropriate distance, meeting the standard of care for high-risk, or vulnerable patients. The ObservSMART patient-check system delivers a higher quality of care, while reducing risk, errors, and costs related to sentinel and non-sentinel events. For more information, visit http://www.observsmart.com.

About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is an integrated healthcare system with a mission to Serve, Heal, Lead, Educate and Innovate. Celebrating 80 years in 2022, it leads nationally in cancer care, cardiology, neurosciences, liver and heart transplants and pediatrics, among other areas. Ochsner is consistently named both the top hospital and top children's hospital in Louisiana by U.S. News & World Report. The not-for-profit organization is inspiring healthier lives and stronger communities. Its focus is on preventing diseases and providing patient-centered care that is accessible, affordable, convenient and effective. Ochsner Health pioneers new treatments, deploys emerging technologies and performs groundbreaking research, including over 700 clinical studies. It has more than 34,000 employees and over 4,500 employed and affiliated physicians in over 90 medical specialties and subspecialties. It operates 40 hospitals and more than 300 health and urgent care centers across Louisiana, Mississippi and the Gulf South; and its cutting-edge Connected Health digital medicine program is caring for patients beyond its walls. In 2021, Ochsner Health treated more than 1 million people from every state and 75 countries. As Louisiana's top healthcare educator, Ochsner Health and its partners educate thousands of healthcare professionals annually. To learn more, visit https://www.ochsner.org/.

