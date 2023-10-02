ObservSMART Closes Suicide Awareness Month with Out of the Darkness Walk

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InvisALERT Solutions - ObservSMART, a leading provider of innovative behavioral health rounding technology, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the annual Out of the Darkness Walk in Philadelphia, PA. This event, organized by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), is an initiative aimed at raising awareness to prevent suicide, support survivors, and save lives.

ObservSMART Supports Suicide Prevention Month by Sponsoring the Out of the Darkness Walk.
The Out of the Darkness Walk that took place on Sunday, October 1st, brought together thousands of participants from the community who share a common mission: to promote mental health, break the stigma surrounding suicide and mental illness, and provide hope to those affected by suicide.

The Out of the Darkness Walk grew a diverse crowd, including individuals and families who have been affected by suicide, mental health advocates, healthcare professionals, and community leaders. The event featured inspirational speeches, a memorial to honor lost loved ones, and a therapeutic atmosphere of unity and hope.

"We are honored to be a sponsor of the Out of the Darkness Walk in Philadelphia," said Noreen Gottfried, VP of Sales and Marketing. "Suicide prevention is a cause that is close to our hearts, and we believe that by coming together as a community, we can create meaningful change and provide essential support to those in need."

ObservSMART, known for its portable, rounding technology that enhances the quality of care in behavioral health settings, is committed to improving the lives of individuals facing mental health challenges. By sponsoring the Out of the Darkness Walk, ObservSMART reaffirms its dedication to making a positive impact in the community and supporting initiatives that promote mental wellness.

The partnership between ObservSMART and AFSP's Out of the Darkness Walk in Philadelphia signifies the importance of collaboration between organizations in advancing mental health initiatives. Together, they aim to raise awareness, eliminate stigma, and fund critical research and education programs.

For more information about ObservSMART and its commitment to improving behavioral healthcare, please visit: https://www.observsmart.com/about/

About ObservSMART

ObservSMART is a leading provider of behavioral health rounding technology designed to enhance patient safety and quality of care. The company's innovative solutions empower healthcare professionals to better document, monitor, and support patient care, leading to improved outcomes and well-being.

About AFSP

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, including those who have experienced a loss. AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through public education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, with a public policy office in Washington, DC, AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states, DC and Puerto Rico, with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report, and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

