ObservSMART Continues Rollout of Patient Safety Technology

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ObservSMART, a patient safety compliance solution, announced today that AltaPointe Health in Mobile, Alabama, has recently started using its technology to ensure patient safety while reducing risk, errors, and costs. An easy-to-use observation tool, ObservSMART is an innovative product of InvisALERT Solutions, developed to improve patient safety and overall quality of care for high-risk patient populations.

AltaPointe Health has deployed the ObservSMART technology at BayPointe Hospital, which treats pediatric psychiatric patients, and at EastPointe Hospital, which cares for adults.

"BayPointe Hospital provides more than 100,000 hospital services to children each year, and safety is our top priority. Incorporating ObservSMART, the next generation of technology, into our daily patient observations helps us ensure patient safety while maintaining the highest quality of care," said Jarrett Crum, Chief Hospital Officer for AltaPointe Health.

ObservSMART is a proximity-based system that syncs a patented, tamper-resistant wristband with a tablet to validate required patient observations, specifically designed for higher acuity patient populations, or patients in need of frequent monitoring. The staff member needs to be within a certain proximity to the patient to validate their patient check. The ObservSMART App also provides real-time staff reminders to check on their patients. In addition, leadership and other supervisors receive alerts for missed observations and additional safety concerns, allowing them to intervene in real-time, mitigating the potential of risk.

"In today's health care landscape, patients expect hospitals and health systems to provide high-quality care. Keeping our programs on the cutting edge of technology allows us to meet and hopefully exceed those expectations," said Steve Dolan, VP of Administrative Services for AltaPointe Health.

Christopher Dunn, Senior Vice President with ObservSMART, looks forward to working in partnership with AltaPointe Health, a leading provider in Alabama, to improve patient safety, staff communications, and accountability to provide the highest quality of care to its patients.

"Our technology aligns well with AltaPointe's quality of care initiatives and the exceptional standards already in place. ObservSMART will help them in their quest to better assist those suffering from behavioral health challenges" he said.

About InvisAlert Solutions, Inc.

InvisALERT Solutions, Inc. was founded by two women who worked in the behavioral health field for 30+ years, both determined to find better ways to improve patient safety. A pioneer in developing healthcare products that enhance patient care and quality improvement, InvisALERT Solutions leverages technology, people, and processes to solve critical problems in high-risk healthcare settings. Its innovative tools are designed to meet the demanding requirements of complex workflows, the essential needs of communication, and safety compliance. For more information about InvisALERT Solutions, visit www.observsmart.com.

About ObservSMART

ObservSMART is InvisALERT Solutions' patient safety compliance tool that ensures safety by validating and documenting patient safety checks. Its proven, proximity-based system ensures that patients are observed at the required interval and appropriate distance, meeting the standard of care for high-risk, or vulnerable patients. The ObservSMART patient-check system delivers a higher quality of care, while reducing risk, errors, and costs related to sentinel and non-sentinel events. For more information, visit http://www.observsmart.com.

About AltaPointe Health

AltaPointe Health is an extensive healthcare system providing primary and behavioral healthcare. Each year it provides more than 1 million services to 45,000 patients across Alabama. A national leader in behavioral health for more than 60 years, AltaPointe expanded its service array in 2018 to include primary care. Now focusing on the patient's whole health, it operates Accordia Health, a Federally Qualified Health Center with five clinic sites.

Rounding out the continuum, AltaPointe Health operates two psychiatric hospitals serving children and adults, 20 outpatient behavioral healthcare clinics, and BayView Professional Associates, its private practice arm serving southwest Alabama. Its team of 28 physicians and 16 physician extenders renders the medical care services throughout the organization and serves as the administration and faculty for the University of South Alabama, College of Medicine-Department of Psychiatry. J. Tuerk Schlesinger is its Chief Executive Officer.

About Baypointe Hospital

Operated by AltaPointe Health, BayPointe Hospital is a free-standing psychiatric hospital that provides inpatient and residential treatment for children and adolescents with extremely challenging psychiatric and behavioral problems. Located in West Mobile in Alabama on a beautiful 15-acre campus, it offers short-term inpatient stabilization and long-term treatment in a residential setting for ages 5-18. BayPointe Hospital is accredited by The Joint Commission and licensed by the Alabama Department of Public Health. For more information, visit www.BayPointeHospital.org.

About EastPointe Hospital

Operated by AltaPointe Health, EastPointe Hospital is an 82-bed facility in Daphne, offering a 66-bedf adult inpatient crisis stabilization unit and a 16-bed crisis residential unit. It specializes in treating a wide variety of mental health disorders, including depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, personality disorders, and other thought and mood disorders. For more information, visit www.EastPointeHospital.org.

