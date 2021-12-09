ObservSMART Deploys Patient Safety Technology at Day Kimball Hospital

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ObservSMART, a patient safety compliance system, announced today that Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam, Connecticut, has begun using its technology to ensure patient safety with validated observation compliance. ObservSMART is an innovative product from InvisAlert Solutions, which develops solutions to improve patient safety and quality of care for high-risk patient populations.

"We have made a commitment to patient safety, and ObservSMART will help our staff to manage patient observations better and ensure that our patients are safe," said Kyle Kramer, Chief Executive Officer, Day Kimball Healthcare. "It also gives us better transparency with their robust reporting and customer success program, helping us drive best practice and evaluate performance, adding another dimension to our ability to care for our patient population."

Designed by and specifically for behavioral health and substance recovery workflows, for patients in need of consistent monitoring, ObservSMART is a proximity-based system that syncs a patented, tamper-resistant wristband with a tablet to validate observations. The staff member needs to be within a certain proximity to the patient in order to complete their patient check. The ObservSMART App also provides real-time staff reminders to check on their patients. Leadership and other supervisors receive alerts for missed observations and additional safety concerns, allowing them to intervene in real-time, mitigating the potential of risk.

"We're looking forward to working in partnership with Day Kimball Hospital to improve patient safety, staff communication, and accountability, providing the highest quality of care to their patients," said Christopher Dunn, Senior Vice President with InvisAlert Solutions. "Our technology will complement the excellent standards of care already in place at Day Kimball Hospital and will help them in their quest to assist those suffering from behavioral health challenges."

For more information about ObservSMART, visit https://www.observsmart.com/.

About InvisAlert Solutions, Inc.

InvisAlert Solutions, Inc. was founded by two women determined to find better ways to improve patient safety. A pioneer in developing healthcare products that enhance patient care and quality, InvisAlert Solutions leverages technology, people, and processes to solve critical problems in high-risk healthcare settings. Its innovative tools are designed to meet the demanding requirements of complex workflows, the essential needs of communication, and safety compliance. For more information about InvisAlert Solutions, visit www.invisalertsolutions.com.

About ObservSMART

ObservSMART is InvisAlert Solutions' patient safety compliance tool that ensures patient safety by validating and documenting patient safety checks. Its proximity-based system ensures that patients are observed at the required interval, meeting the standard of care for behavioral health, substance recovery, and vulnerable patients. ObservSMART patient-check system delivers reliable compliance and reduces risk, errors, and costs related to sentinel and non-sentinel events. For more information, visit http://www.observsmart.com/.

About Day Kimball Healthcare

Day Kimball Healthcare is a nonprofit community healthcare system composed of Day Kimball Hospital, Day Kimball Medical Group, Day Kimball Healthcare at Home, and healthcare centers in Danielson, Dayville, Plainfield, and Putnam. Its service area includes Northeast Connecticut as well as nearby Massachusetts and Rhode Island communities. Day Kimball Healthcare's comprehensive network employs more than 1,000 staff including nearly 300 associated, highly skilled physicians, surgeons and specialists. Its website is daykimball.org.

