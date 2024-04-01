ObservSMART Officially Reaches 1 Billion Patient Observations

PHILADELPHIA, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ObservSMART, a leading proximity-based technology system for ensuring patient safety in healthcare settings, proudly announces the accomplishment of reaching 1 billion compliant observations. This significant milestone highlights the commitment of InvisALERT Solutions - ObservSMART to advancing patient safety and compliance through innovative solutions.

The one billion observations milestone highlights the efforts of our 350 partners, staff, and stakeholders. Post this ObservSMART officially reaches 1 billion observations. We would like to thank our 350 partners, staff, and stakeholders who have been supportive throughout this journey in patient safety.

With over 350 partners, ObservSMART has remained dedicated to improving healthcare practices by providing staff with the compliance tools needed for consistent quality of care. With a focus on patient safety, compliance, and efficiency, the ObservSMART system has modernized rounding practices, helping healthcare professionals to deliver the highest standard of patient care.

"We are thrilled to celebrate this remarkable achievement of 1 billion observations" said Noreen Gottfried, VP of Sales and Marketing. "This milestone highlights the collective efforts of our 350 partners, staff, and stakeholders who have been supportive throughout this journey."

As the premier choice for patient safety solutions, ObservSMART sets the bar for improving and sustaining patient safety by providing healthcare facilities cutting edge proximity-required solutions to help mitigate risk, improve compliance, and patient care.

With 1 billion observations and counting, ObservSMART reaffirms its position as a leader in measurable compliance and patient safety. There are now a billion reasons to choose ObservSMART.

