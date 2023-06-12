Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Epidemiology Forecast Report, 2032: Focus on United States, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, United Kingdom, and Japan

DUBLIN, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder - Epidemiology Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2022, there were ~12,082,000 total prevalent cases of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) in the 7MM.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the OCD, historical and forecasted epidemiology in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) has been given increased attention in DSM-5, receiving its chapter. However, the diagnostic criteria for OCD in DSM-5 remain largely the same as in DSM-IV, requiring either obsessions or compulsions. The major change in the DSM-5 criteria for OCD is the addition of two specifiers for this diagnosis: insight and tic-related disorder.

OCD symptoms may be present for years before treatment is sought, and those affected often suffer in silence. The disease follows a chronic waxing and waning course where 15% of patients have deterioration, and 5% have episodes with inter-episode recovery. The diagnosis of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) is established by the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5) diagnostic criteria, while the Yale-Brown Obsessive Compulsive Scale (Y-BOCS) is used for the assessment of its severity.

Most of the diagnosed cases of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) are severe, with around 15%, 35%, and 50% of individuals having mild, moderate, and severe OCD, respectively.

The United States accounted for the highest number of diagnosed cases of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) in the 7MM, i.e., ~2,156,000 cases. In 2022, the United Kingdom accounted for the lowest diagnosed prevalent population of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) out of all the 7MM countries.

Obsessive-compulsive Disorder (OCD) Epidemiology



The epidemiology forecast model of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) for the 7MM is based on the prevalence of OCD in the population to calculate the prevalent cases of OCD. From this, the diagnosis rate was applied to calculate the diagnosed cases of OCD.



As the market is derived using a patient-based model, the OCD epidemiology chapter in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by total prevalent cases of OCD, total diagnosed cases of OCD, gender-specific cases of OCD, severity-specific cases of OCD, and age-specific cases of OCD in the 7MM covering the United States, EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), United Kingdom, and Japan from 2019 to 2032.

Key Findings

The total number of prevalent cases of OCD in the United States was around 3,528,000 cases in 2022.

was around 3,528,000 cases in 2022. The United States contributed to ~29% of the prevalent population of OCD in the 7MM in 2022. While EU4 and the UK, and Japan accounted for around 53% and 18% of the total prevalent population share of the 7MM, respectively, in 2022.

contributed to ~29% of the prevalent population of OCD in the 7MM in 2022. While EU4 and the UK, and accounted for around 53% and 18% of the total prevalent population share of the 7MM, respectively, in 2022. Among the EU4 and the UK, Germany accounted for the highest number of OCD prevalent cases, followed by France , whereas the United Kingdom accounted for the lowest number of prevalent cases in 2022.

accounted for the highest number of OCD prevalent cases, followed by , whereas the accounted for the lowest number of prevalent cases in 2022. Japan accounted for about 1,099,000 diagnosed cases of OCD in 2022.

Epidemiology Insights

What are the disease risks, burdens, and unmet needs of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD)? What will be the growth opportunities across the 7MM with respect to the patient population of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD)?

What is the historical and forecasted obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) patient pool in the United States , EU4 ( Germany , France , Italy , and Spain ) and the United Kingdom , and Japan ?

, EU4 ( , , , and ) and the , and ? Which gender is the largest contributor to the obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) patient pool?

Which age group contributes more to obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) in the 7MM?

Which severity has the most cases of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) in the 7MM?

What factors are affecting the increase in the diagnosis rate of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD)?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Report Introduction



3. Obsessive-compulsive Disorder (OCD) Epidemiology Overview at a Glance

3.1. Patient Share (%) Distribution of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) in 2019

3.2. Patient Share (%) Distribution of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) in 2032



4. Executive Summary of Obsessive-compulsive Disorder (OCD)



5. Epidemiology Methodology



6. Disease Background and Overview

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Types

6.3. Symptoms

6.4. Causes

6.5. Pathophysiology

6.6. Diagnosis

6.6.1. DSM-5 Diagnostic Criteria for OCD

6.6.2. ICD-11 Diagnostic Guidelines for OCD

6.6.3. Japanese Society of Psychiatry and Neurology's Diagnostic Criteria for Mental Disorders

6.6.4. Differential Diagnosis

6.6.5. Changes in DSM-5 for Obsessive-compulsive and Related Disorders



7. Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Assumptions and Rationale

7.3. Total Prevalent Cases of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) in the 7MM

7.4. Total Diagnosed Cases of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) in the 7MM

7.5. The United States

7.6. EU4 and the UK

7.7. Japan



8. Appendix



