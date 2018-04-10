Obsidian and Critical Role Announce Collaboration for Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

"I was such a fan of the original Pillars game, and thoroughly enjoying being a part of the vibrant world the team created," says voice actor and Critical Role DM, Matthew Mercer. "With the wonderful folks of Obsidian now bringing the entire cast of Critical Role to bring even more of the world of Eora to life, it's sparked this incredible opportunity to bring our Critical Role characters of Vox Machina into their world via custom art and voice sets. A truly surreal milestone for this D&D nerd."

"Working closely with the cast of Critical Role to bring Deadfire's companions and story to life has been an amazing experience," states Obsidian Entertainment Audio Director, Justin E. Bell, "Their incredible acting talent, ensemble chemistry, and tabletop roleplaying expertise coupled with Obsidian's expertise in making deep, immersive, CRPG's is the perfect combination. Together we've made something really special that we're very proud of, and we can't wait to share it with fans of RPGs when Deadfire releases."

Critters and fans of Obsidian RPGs alike can pre-order Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire now from Critical Role (via versusevil.com), GOG, or Steam.

About Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

Pursue a rogue god over land and sea in the sequel to the multi-award-winning RPG Pillars of Eternity. Captain your ship on a dangerous voyage of discovery across the vast unexplored archipelago region of the Deadfire. Bend the world to your will, as you explore the depths of infinite possibilities, including detailed character customization, total freedom of exploration, and more meaningful choices at every turn.

Immerse yourself in a deeper single player RPG game experience - enriched with cutting edge technology and features, Deadfire builds on the foundation of classic D&D gameplay with vastly improved graphics, deeper game mechanics and a whole new hand-crafted adventure where choices truly matter.

Discover the new region of the Deadfire – plot your own course by ship and explore the rich and exotic islands of the archipelago region, discovering new places interacting with their inhabitants and engaging in a variety of quests at every port.

Build your party and customize your companions – choose from 7 different companions to join you on your quest and assign multiple classes and deeper abilities for each. Witness their personal relationships and interactions unfold with the addition of the new companion system.

Captain your ship across the seas – as your stronghold on the seas, your ship is much more than simply a vessel for exploring. Upgrade your ship and crew and choose what skills you improve in order to survive dangerous encounters along the way.

About Obsidian

Obsidian Entertainment specializes in creating the world's most engrossing interactive role-playing games including Fallout: New Vegas, South Park: The Stick of Truth, Alpha Protocol, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords, and the original Pillars of Eternity. Founded by veterans of Black Isle Studios, with roots in Icewind Dale, Planescape: Torment, Fallout, and Fallout 2. Obsidian continues its commitment to deliver fans and newcomers alike the most compelling RPGs they can imagine. Currently, Obsidian's trailblazing developers are hard at work on a host of new projects, including the recently successful crowdfunding title, Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire, and an unannounced RPG to be published by Private Division.

About Versus Evil

Versus Evil, LLC is a US based independent video game publisher behind critically acclaimed and award winning video games such as The Banner Saga, Antihero, Guild of Dungeoneering and Armikrog. Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire will add to a solid release line up in 2018 which also includes the eagerly awaited and final installation in the Banner Saga trilogy, Banner Saga 3, and BAFTA Games award winner At Sundown. Publishing games on all major mobile, PC and console platforms, Versus Evil works with development studios in North America, South America, and Europe.

About Critical Role

Critical Role is the most popular live-streamed tabletop game in the world. What began in 2012 as a bunch of friends playing in each other's living rooms has evolved into a multi-platform entertainment sensation, attracting over half million viewers every week. Now in its second campaign storyline, the show features seven popular voiceover actors (Travis Willingham, Marisha Ray, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Sam Riegel, Liam O'Brien, and Laura Bailey) diving into epic Dungeons & Dragons adventures, led by veteran game master Matthew Mercer. Engrossed in the stories, characters and camaraderie, thousands of people each month discover Critical Role. For more information about Vox Machina, please see https://www.twitch.tv/geekandsundry Thursday nights at 7:00PM Pacific.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/obsidian-and-critical-role-announce-collaboration-for-pillars-of-eternity-ii-deadfire-300627462.html

