Obsidian Names Jessica Ferguson Head of Business Development

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Obsidian Insurance Holdings, Inc., an A.M. Best rated "A-" hybrid fronting program carrier, announced today the appointment of Jessica Ferguson as Head of Business Development.

"We are delighted that Jess has joined Obsidian as Head of Business Development. She has a wealth of experience and many strong relationships within the program community, and she will play a significant role in expanding our marketplace footprint," said William Jewett, CEO of Obsidian. "Jess is a consummate industry professional with a tremendous track record of building and managing portfolios of program business, and we are very excited to have her as part of the team."

Prior to joining Obsidian, Ms. Ferguson was with Liberty Mutual Insurance for over two years as Wholesale Distribution Executive, East Coast, and prior to that was Vice President, Program Broker with JLT Re. She spent nearly nine years with AIG, most recently as Assistant Vice President, Program Development Director. Previously, she served as Assistant Vice President, Commercial Property & Casualty Broker at Gallagher. She began her career at Berry Insurance after graduating from Northeastern University.

Obsidian Insurance Group carries an "A-" financial strength rating from A.M. Best. The Company has been building partnerships to expand its hybrid fronting business while continuing to invest in its infrastructure and talent.

About Obsidian

Obsidian Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its insurance carrier subsidiaries, Obsidian Insurance Company and Obsidian Specialty Insurance Company, is a new fronting insurance holding company to issue policies underwritten by Managing General Agents, Managing General Underwriters, and program managers. Obsidian will source, underwrite, and manage a diverse portfolio of property, casualty, and specialty insurance programs, and reinsure the majority of the business to select reinsurers. Obsidian was formed in 2020 in partnership with leading insurance industry executives and Genstar Capital. For more information, visit www.obsidianspecialty.com.

