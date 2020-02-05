Obsidian Therapeutics Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board

"Obsidian is privileged to have this group of prestigious, multidisciplinary advisors dedicated to advancing the research and development of cytoDRiVE™," said Paul K. Wotton, Ph.D., Obsidian's Chief Executive Officer. "Their scientific perspectives will provide the utmost value in supporting the advancement of Obsidian's pipeline into the clinic to improve outcomes for patients. Our management team is eager to leverage their expertise to optimize our preclinical R&D activities. Additionally, by utilizing the expertise of all the members – including adoptive T cell immunobiology, cell therapy, protein synthesis and control, and gene delivery – we will be able to continue to identify new applications for our platform."