Obsidian Therapeutics Appoints Erin Boyer as Vice President, Human Resources

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Obsidian Therapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering controllable cell and gene therapies, today announced the appointment of Erin Boyer as Vice President, Human Resources. In her role, Ms. Boyer will be responsible for all aspects of Obsidian's human resources operations and strategy, including overseeing the planning, development, implementation and administration of Obsidian's human resources and talent management programs. She will also head up long-range workforce planning to enable Obsidian's continued growth.

"Erin's extensive knowledge and insight into people strategies in the biopharmaceutical industry will help Obsidian continue to grow into a premier cell and gene therapy company," said Paul K. Wotton, Ph.D., Obsidian's Chief Executive Officer. "Our team is growing quickly as we advance our lead programs into pre-clinical development and beyond. Erin's experience in developing and managing highly innovative and dynamic teams will enable us to build an effective organization designed to move the first cytoDRiVE-based programs rapidly into human clinical trials for the treatment of patients with cancer."

Ms. Boyer has over 25 years of experience in the human resources space with a focus on helping build, develop and engage top-level talent across all areas of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Ms. Boyer most recently served as the Global Head of Talent Strategy and Planning at Alnylam. At Alnylam, Ms. Boyer oversaw the growth of the workforce from 500 employees to more than 1,200 employees. Prior to Alnylam, she led Human Resources at both Dyax Corp and Algeta. Ms. Boyer holds a B.A. in History from Macalester College and an Executive Certificate in Management from the Sloan School at MIT.

Ms. Boyer added, "Obsidian is truly addressing an emerging need in the cell and gene therapy space. I am pleased to be joining an extremely talented and experienced executive team. I look forward to driving the growth of Obsidian while simultaneously ensuring we stand out as an employer of choice."

About Obsidian Therapeutics

Obsidian Therapeutics is a biotechnology company pioneering controllable cell and gene therapies to deliver transformative outcomes for patients with intractable diseases. Obsidian's proprietary cytoDRiVE™ platform provides, for the first time, a technology to develop a new generation of cell and gene therapies in which the level and timing of protein activity are fully controlled in a dose-dependent manner by an FDA-approved small molecule. A controllable protein designed using the cytoDRiVE™ platform comprises a therapeutic protein of interest fused to a drug-responsive domain (DRD). In the absence of the small molecule drug, the DRD-tagged protein is degraded before it becomes active. In contrast, when the small molecule drug is present, the DRD-tagged protein is stabilized and active, permitting precise control of the timing and level of protein expression. The platform can be applied to design controllable intracellular, membrane and secreted proteins for cell and gene therapies as well as other applications. The Company is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, please visit www.obsidiantx.com.

SOURCE Obsidian Therapeutics

