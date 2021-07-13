Obsidio, Inc. Awarded Prestigious Fast Track Small Business Innovation Research Grant by National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

Obsidio, Inc. Awarded Fast Track Small Business Innovation Research Grant up to $2.1M for gel embolic material Tweet this

Obsidio is developing a shear-thinning biomaterial that has significant advantages over existing products for transcatheter intravascular embolization. Deploying the biomaterial is a minimally invasive procedure used to control bleeding, occlude vessels supplying blood to a tumor, eliminate abnormal connections between arteries and veins, and treat aneurysms. "This shear-thinning biomaterial is also easy to use and will cut down procedure-time and radiation exposure to the patient and operator, enhancing the overall physician experience," said Dr. Rahmi Oklu, a vascular interventional radiologist and the Chief Medical Officer of Obsidio.

Obsidio's embolization material can be used for a broad range of indications, is injectable via a wide range of catheters, is compatible with most imaging techniques, and will be available off-the-shelf, eliminating the inventory costs associated with embolic devices such as coils used today.

About Obsidio Inc.

Obsidio Inc. is a venture capital-funded medical device startup dedicated to the research, development, and commercialization of breakthrough embolotherapy products. http://obsidiomed.com

About the SBIR Program

The Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs are highly competitive programs that encourage domestic small businesses to engage in Federal Research/Research and Development (R/R&D) with the potential for commercialization. Through a competitive awards-based program, SBIR and STTR enable small businesses to explore their technological potential and provide the incentive to profit from its commercialization. By including qualified small businesses in the nation's R&D arena, high-tech innovation is stimulated, and the United States gains entrepreneurial spirit as it meets its specific research and development needs. https://www.sbir.gov/

