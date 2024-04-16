ObvioHealth Launches ObvioGo® 2.0, Enabling Ultra-Flexible Trial Deployment to Sites

The upgraded platform gives sponsors the ability to mix hybrid and virtual trial designs within one study, easily tailoring workflows to sites, locations, and study populations.

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ObvioHealth, a global digital clinical trials company, announces the launch of ObvioGo® 2.0, an upgraded platform and mobile app packed with new features to unlock dynamic study designs tailored to the needs of sites and sponsors.

The platform now enables ObvioHealth to easily configure and deploy mixed study delivery models and different site-specific workflows. "You could have 20 different sites for one study and deploy tailored workflows, languages, and documents for each one," said Craig Gravina, Chief Technology Officer at ObvioHealth. "Or you could launch the trial as a hybrid study in some countries and as a fully virtual study in others." In each of these scenarios, the workflows are configured in a no-code environment, significantly reducing time to build and providing for easy mid-study amendments.

The enhanced platform has also been built to enable ObvioHealth's virtual site team (known as COACH) to assist sites with trial tasks, such as compliance monitoring, guided eConsent, and IT/logistics support. The COACH team can respond to and communicate directly with participants, or simply flag important information for the site team.

The upgraded ObvioGo platform can integrate with other clinical systems to capture and match patient identifiers for the purposes of patient registration, data correlation, and analysis across different site systems and EDCs. Digital trial recruitment can be done in tandem with site-based efforts to supplement lagging cohorts. Sites, whether physical or virtual, can enroll and immediately release trial participant activities in the app—on the schedule best suited to their populations.

"The employees at clinical trial sites are integral to research, but they're also burdened with clunky technology," said Matty Lynch, Chief Operating Officer at ObvioHealth. "This platform can help streamline their work so they can focus on what's truly important—the well-being of patients."

In addition to the efficiencies for sites, ObvioGo 2.0 also streamlines the translation process for eCOA and digital screens, site documents, and other trial-related content. What was once a manual process is now centralized and automated. As a study design evolves, content often changes, additional translations are needed, and file management becomes challenging. ObvioGo removes this barrier by iteratively identifying and translating updated trial content, speeding time to study launch and eliminating errors.

"Decentralized clinical trials have historically been rigid in their implementation, with no ability to adapt on-demand," said Ivan Jarry, CEO of ObvioHealth. "This technology release provides exceptional optionality to sponsors to conduct any trial design, anywhere in the world, at any site—ultimately making research more efficient."

For more information, go to obviohealth.com/obviogo

