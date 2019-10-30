OBXtek announces move to new corporate headquarters

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OBXtek Inc., a relationship-driven information technology and diversified professional services company, announced it has relocated its corporate headquarters to McLean, Virginia to support the rapid growth of the business.

The new state-of-the-art headquarters is located at 2000 Corporate Ridge Road. The updated facility allows OBXtek to continue to grow and provide the company with even greater opportunities to serve its customers in the defense and civilian federal market.

"OBXtek's relocation provides us with the opportunity to consolidate our headquarters staff in a modern and efficient facility, and helps to accommodate our continued growth," said Dale Spencer, OBXtek president and chief operating officer.

The new location, with over 17,000 square feet of space, was designed to promote better productivity, functionality, and collaboration for employees. The modern workplace is complete with four conference rooms, enhanced telecommunications and technology infrastructure, and a spacious and vibrant area for employees to take breaks and eat lunch.

About OBXtek

OBXtek is a relationship-driven cybersecurity, logistics, intelligence and information technology company committed to excellence. OBXtek's accomplished teams have an established reputation for consistently and efficiently achieving goals for our portfolio of federal government customers. For more information, visit https://www.obxtek.com.

SOURCE OBXtek Inc.

Related Links

obxtek.com

