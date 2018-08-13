OC Based Infused Digital Forges Partnership with DILEMMA to Produce Slate of Original Video Series

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange County based video marketing powerhouse Infused Digital ( http://www.InfusedDigital.com/ ) has forged a partnership with digital content studio DILEMMA ( http://www.DilemmaDigital.com/ ) to produce a slate of original, online video series that will roll out across various social media platforms starting this Fall.

The first project moving into production in September is the golf-themed series 'Big Shots' that will debut on Instagram early October to coincide with the inaugural event on the PGA tour's 2018-2019 calendar.

Infused's CEO John Bayles and DILEMMA's founder J.C. Christofilis first collaborated on the feature-length web series "Chopper" that was produced for Rockstar Energy Drink's Mayhem festival. That project pioneered cross-platform storytelling and guerilla marketing tactics that ultimately generated 3+ million views via self-distribution on YouTube earlier in the decade. They teamed up again on development and production strategies that ultimately drove over 45 million views for tattoo-inspired, lifestyle fashion label Sullen − via the brand's YouTube channel SullenTV.

The duo's latest partnership evolved out of a desire to formalize their business relationship in a manner that would leverage each of their firm's strengths in the online video space. Both companies have a successful track record creating emotionally resonant marketing content for well-established brands including AT&T, Warner Bros Records, Affliction Clothing, Universal Music Group and many more. But the primary mandate driving their new partnership is to produce high quality short and long-form series that can creatively and cost-effectively connect brands of any size with video-hungry audiences.

Bayles commented, "For nearly a decade working together on a variety projects, J.C. has consistently impressed me with his stellar writing skills, production acumen and incomparable taste. His deep well of experience working with Hollywood studios will ensure the content we create together will offer an elevated level of storytelling and production values that simply can't be matched in the region." Christofilis added, "John's turn-key video production resources at Infused include soundstages, editing and other post-production facilities that truly surpass many agency offerings in the heart of Los Angeles. I'm excited for us to join forces on additional social video initiatives that will highlight our mutual strategic and execution capabilities to reach millions via both online and traditional media platforms."

For 'Big Shots,' J.C. has developed a hybrid golf show concept that will remind audiences that putting greens are not merely the domain of out-of-touch elites and politicians. In fact, the heartbeat of the sport is best represented by big shots in everyday life whose ability to tee-up success in their diverse careers can be partly attributed to the mental focus and values that the game requires.

J.C. enthused, "Look at this weekend's PGA Championship. It was a dramatic reminder that a young middle-class kid from Florida, Brooks Koepka, can raise through the ranks with determination and fulfill his dream to defeat the legendary Tiger Woods on the sport's biggest stage. That's a powerful metaphor about overcoming obstacles that can surely resonate with both duffers and non-golfers alike. After launching online, our plans call to ideally expand the concept to even broader audiences via cable television platforms in 2019. At both stages, the show will be an innovative opportunity for marketers to connect with hard-to-reach audiences through social video."

Cast and release dates for 'Big Shots' – as well as more information on the full range of upcoming co-productions between Infused and DILEMMA – will be announced soon. For more information or to inquire about pursuing original, social video opportunities for your brand, please contact:

200003@email4pr.com



Phone: (714) 699-1010

ABOUT INFUSED DIGITAL:



Infused Digital is an Orange County based, marketing content and media agency that specializes in video production and social media. Infused has a successful track record driving millions of video views for a diverse list of clients across a wide-range of industries including Action Sports, Fashion, Alcohol, Cannabis, Automotive and more.

ABOUT DILEMMA:



DILEMMA is a digital content studio born in Los Angeles that produces scripted and non-scripted projects for distribution across all media platforms. Founder J.C. Christofilis is a member of the Writers Guild of America West and has been recognized as a pioneering multi-platform, digital producer.

SOURCE DILEMMA