OC Federal Credit Union Appoints Timothy Federico as it's Next Mortgage and Consumer Sales Manager/VP

CLEVELAND, Ohio, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OC Federal Credit Union is proud to announce the hiring of Timothy Federico, a highly respected lending and banking leader with more than 25 years of industry experience, to spearhead the continued growth and development of its lending operations.

Tim brings a proven track record of success across retail banking, mortgage lending, and sales leadership. His career began on the front lines as a teller and sales associate, where he quickly distinguished himself by turning everyday transactions into meaningful financial solutions for members. That foundation led him into advanced personal banking and management roles before expanding his expertise in mortgage lending and consumer finance.

His professional journey includes leadership experience with Bank of America, Fifth Third Bank, and Huntington Bank, where he spent more than eight and a half years in a senior lending leadership role. At Huntington, Tim led a team of loan officers, cultivated strong relationships with real estate professionals, and built proactive outreach strategies that generated consistent purchase and refinance opportunities, along with all other lending needs.

"What excites me most about OC Federal is the opportunity to make a real, lasting impact," said Tim. "This is a credit union with tremendous potential and a strong commitment to its members. I'm energized by the ability to help grow something meaningful—both for the organization and for the people we serve."

At OC Federal, Tim will focus on developing and mentoring loan officers, strengthening internal lending strategies, and expanding the credit union's mortgage and consumer lending footprint. His approach is rooted in collaboration, education, and empowerment—ensuring teams are equipped to deliver exceptional service and smart financial solutions.

"Helping people has always been at the heart of what I do," Tim added. "In a leadership role, that mission doesn't change. I now get to support our loan officers with the experience and insight I've gained over the last 25 years—and that's incredibly rewarding."

Originally entering the financial industry out of a passion for service and problem-solving, Tim has built his career on listening first, asking the right questions, and guiding individuals and families toward stronger financial futures.

Outside of work, Tim is a devoted husband and father of two children, ages 14 and 11. An avid golfer, he enjoys spending his free time on the course and cheering on his children in their sports pursuits.

OC Federal Credit Union is excited to welcome Timothy Federico to the organization and looks forward to the leadership, expertise, and growth he will bring to the lending team and the communities it serves.

About OC Federal Credit Union

Founded in 1954, OC Federal Credit Union is a full-service, member-owned financial institution committed to delivering personalized financial solutions and exceptional service to the communities it serves. With a focus on meaningful relationships, trusted guidance, and innovative banking solutions, OC Federal offers a wide range of products including checking and savings accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, digital banking, and wealth services. OC Federal is dedicated to helping members achieve lifelong financial success while strengthening the communities it proudly supports.

SOURCE OC Federal Credit Union