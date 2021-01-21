OC Health Care Agency Expands Relationship With AM TRACE To Support Response To COVID-19 Pandemic

WASHINGTON, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AM TRACE LLC, a public health firm that supports state and local health department efforts to prevent and mitigate the spread of COVID-19, today announced an expanded relationship with Orange County Health Care Agency (OCHCA) in Orange County, California, to support the County's efforts in COVID-19 testing and vaccine quality assurance.

AM TRACE has worked with OCHCA since July 2020, when the Company was engaged to support case investigation and contact tracing efforts. The expanded relationship will allow AM TRACE to support all coordination, analytical, relational, and operational needs of community testing services for COVID-19. The Company will also develop a project management support plan for all vaccine sites in the area and provide continuous support throughout the distribution process.

"We're proud to be a part of the pandemic solution as a partner to OCHCA to protect their community during a public health emergency," said Erin Thames, Chief Operating Officer at AM TRACE. "We've been able to work collaboratively with OC to provide contact tracing, case investigation and data team support. We look forward to assisting them in this next phase."

Nationwide, AM TRACE is currently working with multiple states and public health agencies on tracing programs. Additional counties or states that are interested in partnering with AM TRACE for COVID-19 mitigation support should contact Daniela Bittner at [email protected] .

