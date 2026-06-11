OC MENA FESTIVAL BRINGS VIBRANT MIDDLE EASTERN & NORTH AFRICAN CULTURE TO THE OC FAIRGROUNDS THIS JUNE

Expected to draw over 30,000 attendees throughout the weekend, the festival serves as a premier cultural bridge, offering an immersive experience that highlights both traditional roots and modern creative movements from across the MENA region.

The weekend-long event features a curated lineup of internationally acclaimed performing artists, live musical acts, and cultural ensembles. Beyond the main stage, attendees can explore a bustling, authentic marketplace showcasing local and international vendors, independent artisans, and traditional crafts.

Food lovers will find the "Taste of MENA" featuring a diverse array of authentic regional dishes, sweet delicacies, and street food favorites, representing the distinct flavors of various MENA nations.

"Our goal is to create a welcoming space that gives our community the representation and visibility it deserves, right here in Southern California," said Razan Kesbeh, one of the event organizers. "This festival is about community, connection, and unity. Whether you are reconnecting with your heritage or experiencing these traditions for the very first time, there is something profoundly moving for everyone."

The OC MENA Festival is designed for all ages, featuring dedicated family zones, interactive cultural exhibits, and immersive art installations.

Event Details:

What: OC MENA Festival 2026

OC MENA Festival 2026 When: Friday, June 19 – Sunday, June 21, 2026

Friday, June 19 – Sunday, June 21, 2026 Where: OC Fairgrounds (88 Fair Dr, Costa Mesa, CA 92626)

OC Fairgrounds (88 Fair Dr, Costa Mesa, CA 92626) Admission: Ticket information, single-day passes, weekend packages, and Pacific Amphitheatre concert experiences are available on the official festival website.

Members of the press are invited to cover the event.

For more information, schedule updates, and to purchase tickets, visit ocmenafestival.com or follow @OCMENAFestival on social media.

SOURCE OC MENA Festival