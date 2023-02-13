OC Solar wins top installer award from Panasonic for Southern California region

Orange County Solar Inc. was selected as the Top Residential Installer of the Year for Southern California by Panasonic Corporation of North America for their ultimate customer service experience.

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange County Solar Inc. ("OC Solar"), a leading residential and commercial solar solutions installer, received the installer of the year award for Southern California, from Panasonic Corporation of North America (Panasonic).

Since 2019 the Panasonic Customer Appreciation Awards program recognizes authorized Panasonic solar installers and EverVolt® battery installers who exceed customer expectations.

"It's an honor to be recognized by Panasonic as the top residential solar installer in Southern California by Panasonic," Said Vinnie Curcie, President, and Owner, of OC Solar. "Providing an enhanced customer service experience is the cornerstone of our business. We go out of our way to give the very best product options, prices, advice, and service. My team and I pride ourselves on delivering an enhanced customer service experience, and this award is a recognition of our dedication to customer satisfaction."

"We are proud to recognize Orange County Solar as Panasonic's residential installer of the year for the Southern California Region," Said David Lopez, National Sales Manager, Solar & Storage Panasonic Eco Systems North America. "Their commitment to delivering an enhanced experience and building trust with their customers from project start to final installation is aligned with Panasonic's goal to be America's most trusted solar brand. We look forward to continuing to partner with OC Solar as they expand their business into new markets."

Opened in 2016, OC Solar is the premier installer of residential and commercial solar panels and energy storage products in Southern California. Based in Irvine, OC Solar has installed more than 2,000 residential commercial solar solutions across Southern California. They have helped hundreds of customers access the benefits of NEM 2.0 (Net Energy Metering). With more than 140 five-star reviews on Yelp, OC Solar is a proven leader in customer satisfaction for solar solutions.

About OC Solar

Orange County Solar Installation has become one of the most trusted suppliers of Solar Energy in the Southern California region. The business began in 2016 by Vinnie Curcie, whose passion for construction and renewable energy led him to take a leap into the booming Solar industry. Today, Orange County Solar Installation is one of the top suppliers in Orange County, offering only top-quality products as well as a variety of renewable energy services at the most competitive prices in the market.

SOURCE OC Solar