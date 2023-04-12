O.C. Tanner Announces 2023 Culture Trends U.S. Tour

Destinations include St. Louis, Louisville, Pittsburg, Denver, Charlotte

Tour Features O.C. Tanner thought leaders Meghan Stettler and Dr. Alexander Lovell

SALT LAKE CITY, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- O.C. Tanner , the global authority for strengthening organizational culture through meaningful employee recognition, announced its 2023 Culture Trends Tour with five stops around the U.S. The tour, which consists of visits to St. Louis, Missouri; Louisville, Kentucky; Pittsburg, Pennsylvania; Denver, Colorado; and Charlotte, North Carolina, is slated to kick off on April 18.

Hosted by the O.C. Tanner Institute, the tour will headline Institute Director, Meghan Stettler across three of the luncheon events, and Institute Director of Research Dr. Alexander Lovell in Denver and Charlotte. With a focus on "what's next for workplace culture," each stop provides an opportunity for HR professionals and experts to connect with their peers and learn strategies to improve retention, engagement, and great work in this year of uncertainty.

"We are navigating a time of great disruption and fundamental change in workplace culture," said Mindi Cox, Chief Marketing and People Officer at O.C. Tanner. "Insights from the O.C. Tanner Institute paired with the open forum style of these discussions bring valuable conversation to business leaders who understand how critical it is to get employee experience right. This series is another way O.C. Tanner works with people-centric organizations to help their people thrive at work."

At each location, the hosts will share results from the 2023 Global Culture Report, detailing the need to strengthen workplace community, create fulfillment, fortify weary leaders, and integrate recognition and symbolism into company culture. The presentations will be followed by a panel discussion, open forum, and opportunities for neighboring employers to ask questions, network, and share their own insights, ensuring attendees walk away with new perspectives that they can then look to apply to their own workforces.

Tour dates and locations are as follows:

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 , at 11:00 a.m. EDT – Louisville, Kentucky

, at – Wednesday, April 19, 2023 , at 11:00 a.m. EDT – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

, at – Thursday, April 20, 2023 , at 11:00 a.m. CDT – St. Louis, Missouri

, at – Tuesday, May 2, 2023 , at 11:00 a.m. MDT – Denver, Colorado

, at – Wednesday, May 16, 2023 , at 11:00 a.m. EDT – Charlotte, North Carolina

To learn more and register online, visit O.C. Tanner's website .

About O.C. Tanner

O.C. Tanner is the global leader in software and services that improve workplace culture through meaningful employee recognition experiences. Our Culture Cloud employee recognition platform helps millions of people thrive at work.

Our team of more than 1,500 programmers, researchers, designers, client professionals, and craftspeople hail from 58 countries and speak 62 languages. Together, we create the technology, tools, and awards that help our clients shape productive work environments, drive innovation, and fuel positive business results.

Learn more at octanner.com .

SOURCE O.C. Tanner