O.C. Tanner Announces 2024 Culture Trends North America Tour

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- O.C. Tanner, the global authority for strengthening organizational culture through meaningful employee recognition, announced its 2024 Culture Trends Tour with 13 stops around the U.S. and Canada. The North American tour is slated to kick off on February 6 in Orange County, CA.

Hosted by the O.C. Tanner Institute, the tour will feature Institute VP Gary Beckstrand, Institute Director Meghan Stettler, and O.C. Tanner Workplace Strategist Ryan Jensen. With a focus on "what's next for workplace culture," each stop provides an opportunity for HR professionals and experts to connect with their peers and learn strategies to improve retention, engagement, and great work.

"Following the success of last year's inaugural Culture Trends Tour, we're thrilled to get back on the road in 2024," said Gary Beckstrand, vice president of the O.C. Tanner Institute. "While reading our Global Culture Report is a great way to get the latest on all things employee experience, joining us live to discuss its findings in-depth takes understanding the report's valuable insights to a whole new level. We're looking forward to gathering with people-centric HR leaders and organizations from across the U.S. and Canada with the goal of helping their people thrive at work."

At each location, the hosts will share results from the 2024 Global Culture Report, focusing on the following topics:

Supporting the 80% : A large majority of the world's employees feel excluded and disadvantaged. What are the best ways to support them?

: A large majority of the world's employees feel excluded and disadvantaged. What are the best ways to support them? Achieving equitable flexibility : If the goal is to help all workers find more balance and fulfillment, then employers need to be flexible with everyone.

: If the goal is to help all workers find more balance and fulfillment, then employers need to be flexible with everyone. Cultivating nimble resilience amid change : The pace, intensity, and unpredictability of workplace challenges now require more than blunt endurance.

: The pace, intensity, and unpredictability of workplace challenges now require more than blunt endurance. Leading with practical empathy: When leaders add action to empathy, they can dramatically improve employees' sense of belonging and connection.

Tour dates and locations are as follows:

Orange County, CA – Tues. Feb. 6, 2024 , at 11:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. (PST)

– Tues. , at Salt Lake City, UT – Thurs. Feb. 8, 2024 , at 11:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. (MST)

– , at Vancouver, BC – Tues. Feb. 13, 2024 , at 11:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. (PST)

– Tues. , at Atlanta, GA – Tues. Feb. 20, 2024 , at 11:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. (EST)

– Tues. , at Houston, TX – Tues. Feb. 27, 2024 , at 11:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. (CST)

– Tues. , at Pittsburgh, PA – Wed. Mar. 13, 2024 , at 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. (EDT)

– , at Florham Park, NJ – Thurs. Mar. 21, 2024 , at 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. (EDT)

– , at Nashville, TN – Thurs. Mar. 28, 2024 , at 11:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. (CDT)

– , at Toronto, ON – Tues. Apr. 2, 2024 , at 11:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. (EDT)

– Tues. , at Cincinnati, OH – Tues. Apr. 9, 2024 , at 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. (EDT)

– Tues. , at Minneapolis, MN – Tues. Apr. 16, 2024 , at 11:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. (CDT)

– Tues. , at Louisville, KY – Tues. Apr. 23, 2024 , at 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. (EDT)

– Tues. , at Kansas City, MO – Thurs. Apr. 25, 2024 , at 11:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. (CDT)

To learn more and register online, please visit O.C. Tanner's website. O.C. Tanner will continue its Culture Trends Tour globally, with planned stops in the UK, France, India, Australia, and more. Dates will be announced soon.

About O.C. Tanner

O.C. Tanner is the global leader in software and services that improve workplace culture through meaningful employee recognition experiences. Our Culture Cloud employee recognition platform helps millions of people thrive at work.

Our team of more than 1,500 programmers, researchers, designers, client professionals, and craftspeople hail from 58 countries and speak 62 languages. Together, we create the technology, tools, and awards that help our clients shape productive work environments, drive innovation, and fuel positive business results. Learn more at octanner.com.

