O.C. Tanner Announces Second Annual Influence Greatness Conference

Offering insights and inspiration to help human resource and other organizational leaders optimize their business strategies, Influence Greatness 2018 provides valuable tools, actions and insights to help positively transform the way employees participate in their workplace culture. Attendees will enjoy hands-on trainings, breakout sessions, networking discussions and keynotes from some of the most forward-thinking thought leaders in the industry.

"Last year's conference at Snowbird was a huge success and we're excited to make Influence Greatness 2018 even better," said David Sturt, executive vice president of O.C. Tanner. "The focus of the conference is to teach and inspire leaders how to achieve organizational results by improving culture in the workplace. We've brought in some of the best speakers in the world, who we think can expand on that message and inspire leaders to make positive changes to how they do business."

In the tradition of the Influence Greatness 2017 lineup, this year's conference will captivate participants with keynote speakers such as Tim Gunn, Emmy-winning co-host and mentor of Lifetime's "Project Runway." Prior to his work on the show, Gunn was appointed as the chair of the Department of Fashion Design at Parsons School of Design where his work earned the department recognition as the indisputable leader in fashion design education in America. Gunn was also the Chief Creative Officer at Liz Claiborne Inc.

Along with Tim Gunn, other speakers at the conference include:

Angela Duckworth , CEO of Character Lab and author of "Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance," the #1 New York Times bestseller

CEO of Character Lab and author of "Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance," the #1 bestseller Charles Duhigg , Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, author and speaker

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, author and speaker Dan Heath , Co-Author of four New York Times Bestselling Books, including "Switch"

Co-Author of four New York Times Bestselling Books, including "Switch" Carey Lohrenz , first female F-14 Tomcat fighter pilot in the U.S. Navy

first female F-14 Tomcat fighter pilot in the U.S. Navy Matthew Luhn , one of the original story creators at Pixar

one of the original story creators at Pixar David Sturt , executive vice president at O.C. Tanner and New York Times bestselling author of "Great Work: How to Make a Difference People Love"

Those interested in attending Influence Greatness 2018 can register now for the early bird rate of $795 to secure their spots. For more information about Influence Greatness 2018, visit the official website.

