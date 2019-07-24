O.C. Tanner Named One of the PEOPLE'S "50 Companies That Care" by Great Place to Work® and PEOPLE

SALT LAKE CITY, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work and PEOPLE have honored O.C. Tanner as one of the PEOPLE's "50 Companies That Care". O.C. Tanner, the global leader in employee recognition and workplace culture, made the list for the third straight year.

"Being honored among People's Companies that Care speaks to the deep commitment to giving that is foundational to O.C. Tanner and our people," said O.C. Tanner SVP of People and Great Work, Mindi Cox. "Our purpose as an organization is to help people thrive – and a big part of that is making sure the communities in which we work are thriving, too. We love our rich history of being a company who cares both inside and out."

The third annual list will be featured in the August 3, 2019 issue of PEOPLE, which hits newsstands nationwide on Wednesday, July 24th. Rankings represent feedback from over 4.5 million US employees. PEOPLE partnered with Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, to analyze employees' survey feedback on how their workplaces make a difference in their lives and communities, and to consider the generosity of each organization's benefits, philanthropic and community support.

Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work, adds, "Leaders' abilities to show up with genuine care and respect is at the core of any great workplace. Employees at this year's 50 Companies That Care are exceptionally proud of the positive impact their organizations have on their people, communities and the wider world."

