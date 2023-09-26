O.C. Tanner to Host Influence Greatness Virtual 2023 Conference

The world's top culture conference brings together inspirational voices — both regional and global — to help organizations navigate change, maintain resiliency and create vibrant workplace cultures

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- O.C. Tanner , the global authority for strengthening organizational culture through meaningful employee recognition, will host its Influence Greatness Virtual 2023 conference on October 5. On the heels of the company's flagship, seventh annual Influence Greatness event, the free virtual counterpart will include a broadcasted session with regional thought leaders. In addition, on-demand sessions from world-renowned culture experts and leading organizations will be available through November 3, 2023.

The event includes keynotes and sessions highlighting O.C. Tanner's award-winning Global Culture Report, giving attendees a peek into its landmark 2024 research that will be released that day. Featuring data and insights gathered from over 42,000 employees, leaders, HR practitioners, and executives across 27 countries, this year's Global Culture Report examines the most pressing challenges and opportunities for how we manage change, show empathy, practice flexibility, build skills, and develop resilience.

Following the broadcasted kickoff of the virtual event, attendees will have access to on-demand keynotes and sessions from luminaries such as:

Indra Nooyi – former PepsiCo CEO, global strategist, and bestselling author

Amy Cuddy – social psychologist, award-winning harvard lecturer and bestselling author

Jenn Lim – CEO, cofounder, and bestselling author

Whitney Eichinger – senior vice president of employee engagement at Southwest Airlines Co.

Breakthrough Award Speakers from IAG, Southwest Airlines, Norton Healthcare, and 3M

Organizations of all sizes are invited to join via one of four internationally-hosted sessions:

What: Influence Greatness Virtual 2023, presented by O.C. Tanner

When: Thursday, October 5, 2023

Where: Online (registration open)

