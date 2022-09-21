O.C. Tanner to Host Sixth Annual Influence Greatness Conference as Companies Continue to Navigate Ongoing Workplace Transformation

With fresh research, bright stars, and big ideas, O.C. Tanner hosts the world's most exclusive employee recognition and workplace culture conference

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- O.C. Tanner , the global leader in employee recognition and workplace culture, will host its sixth annual Influence Greatness conference September 27-29, 2022. Organizations continue to deal with change and uncertainty as a global pandemic subsides and the possibility of an economic recession looms. This year's conference, offered live and virtually, will focus on how companies can move more successfully into the future of the workplace and better address employee fulfillment in the midst of ongoing transformation. HR and senior leaders from all over the world will come together to learn, share, and connect on teamwork, connection, and building a culture where people thrive. Tickets to the in-person experience are sold out, but viewers can sign up to attend the event virtually for free here .

As a hallmark of the conference, the award-winning O.C. Tanner Institute will unveil its 2023 Global Culture Report, featuring data and insights gathered from over 36,000 employees across 20 countries. Attendees will be the first to learn about the latest trends and strategies to win and retain people, including: reconnecting workplace community, creating fulfilling employee experiences, fortifying weary leaders, and integrating recognition and symbolism early and often.

In addition to being able to glean on-demand insights from interviews with progressive HR leaders from leading organizations as they discuss unique recognition challenges and solutions, attendees will experience keynote speeches from luminaries such as:

Dr. Brené Brown – research professor, storyteller, and New York Times bestselling author

bestselling author David Epstein – science and investigative reporter, and New York Times bestselling author

– science and investigative reporter, and bestselling author Erica Dhawan – thought leader, bestselling author, and "Oprah of Management Thinkers"

– thought leader, bestselling author, and "Oprah of Management Thinkers" Tunde Oyeneyin – author of "Speak ," motivational speaker and elite fitness instructor

– author of "Speak motivational speaker and elite fitness instructor Nathan Chen – 2022 Olympic Gold Medalist and three-time World Figure Skating Champion

– 2022 Olympic Gold Medalist and three-time World Figure Skating Champion Mindi Cox – host of Influence Greatness and chief marketing & people officer at O.C. Tanner

Also, there are even more ways to engage in this year's conference, including:

Connect and interact with fellow HR leaders, peers, movers and shakers before, during, and after the conference in the conference LinkedIn group.

Stream on-demand master classes presented by HR leaders from global companies like Infosys, Irdeto, and Workday. All master classes will be on demand for 30 days after the event.

What: 2022 Influence Greatness Conference, presented by O.C. Tanner

When: September 27-29, 2022

Where: Park City, Utah and online.

While in-person registration is sold out, you can register virtually for free here: https://www.octanner.com/influencegreatness/landing/virtual-registration.html

