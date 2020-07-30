OCB Life Supports the 10-day, 2,600km "Trans-Vietnam Charity Run" to Bring Life-changing Smiles for Children

Operation Smile, a nonprofit organization, has provided over 220,000 free surgeries for children born with cleft lips and cleft palates in over 60 countries. In collaboration with Operation Smile Vietnam, a group of 10 athletes from Vietnam Ekiden team have successfully completed a grueling 10-day "Trans-Vietnam Charity Run" to raise fund to help bring life-changing smiles for unfortunate Vietnamese children with facial deformities.

The "Trans-Vietnam Charity Run" raised VND 1.035 billion, of which OCB Life contributed VND 900 million, which will be utilized to fund 100 surgeries for children born with cleft lip or cleft palate.

The charity run started on June 10, 2020 at Lang Son border in northern Vietnam, and was completed on June 20, 2020 at Ca Mau Cape, the southern tip of mainland Vietnam, after nearly 250 hours and covering a total distance of more than 2,600km. Notable runners include Nong Van Chuyen – a runner from the mountainous region, and Pham Tien San – a silver-medalist at SEA Games 2017.

"At OCB Life, we want to improve the quality of life in the community. The opportunity to partner with Operation Smile Vietnam to bring life-changing smiles for children through this charity run is really meaningful. Moreover, the charity run's theme of 'Changing A Life Everyday' aligns with the 'Change My Life' slogan of OCB Life," said James Franco, Senior Consultant at OCB Life.

About OCB Life Pte Ltd.

OCB Life Pte Ltd is a Singapore-based technology company powered by blockchain 3.0 technology. The company has developed a new-generation OCB Wallet that is integrated with a debit card. OCB Life is also developing a number of innovative applications across multiple sectors, in electronic payments, services, heathcare and wellness, real estate, finance and investments, media, and technology – to help users "Change My Life".

SOURCE OCB Life PTE LTD