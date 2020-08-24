OCB Life to Launch Breakthrough BchainLife Blockchain 3.0 Technology Next Year

OCB Life will migrate to its proprietary BchainLife Hybrid Blockchain 3.0 and Smart Contract 2.0 platform next year. The blockchain engineers are also working on the development of open-source, decentralized applications (DApp) that use blockchain with smart contracts combined with the pillars of Swarm and Whisper, as well as other decentralized finance (DeFi) applications to re-create traditional financial instruments in decentralized architecture.

In its Strategic Plan for 2020 - 2024, OCB Life has assigned each business unit in the region to lead a specific area of responsibility:

OCB Life Singapore: development of BchainLife Hybrid Blockchain 3.0 and Smart Contract 2.0 platform

OCB Life USA : development of a decentralized Exchange

: development of a decentralized Exchange OCB Life Thailand: development of DApp and DeFi applications for decentralized electronic payment, and setting up of an investment fund

OCB Life Vietnam: planning and execution of media and public relations, as well as management of e-commerce transactions.

The key objective of BchainLife Blockchain 3.0 and Smart Contract 2.0 is to provide a platform for organizations, businesses and individuals to develop their own blockchain applications efficiently and at low cost. Future applications of Blockchain technology include: prevention of identity theft, governance for tax and online voting, supply-chain tracking to control counterfeit goods, manufacturing of pharmaceuticals and agricultural products, etc.

In order to help more people understand the power of Blockchain, OCB Life is offering ten awards of scholarship for a two-month online course on "Blockchain: Technologies and Applications for Business" conducted by the world-renowned Berkeley Haas and Executive Education Faculty of the University of California Berkeley. The online course will run from 19th November 2020 to 28th January 2021.

To help promote awareness for Blockchain and encourage life-changing innovations through blockchain applications, OCB Life is planning to be a Gold Sponsor for the coming Singapore Fintech Festival 2020, subject to final confirmation on the event schedule.

About OCB Life Pte Ltd

OCB Life Pte Ltd is a Singapore-based technology company powered by Blockchain 3.0 technology. The company has developed a number of innovative applications across multiple sectors, including: electronic payments, services, heathcare and wellness, real estate, finance and investments, media, and technology products – to help users "Change My Life". OCB Life believes in giving back to the society, and supporting CSR and charity activities that help people "Change My Life". OCB Life also contributes masks to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

