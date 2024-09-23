OCB® Rolling Papers Sets World Record for the Most Joints Lit at One Time

7,000 Festival-goers Lit Up In Unison at Hall of Flowers in Santa Rosa, CA

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- History was made Saturday as the prolific rolling paper brand OCB reached an all-time high, successfully setting a world record for the most joints lit at once. This momentous event took place in Santa Rosa, California at Hall of Flowers, an iconic trade show and festival with 7,000 participants who simultaneously sparked up at precisely 4:20 p.m.

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 21: A view of Houseplant by OCB as OCB Rolling Papers sets a world record for the most joints lit at one time at Hall of Flowers on September 21, 2024 in Santa Rosa, California. (Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images for OCB) SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 21: An attendee as OCB Rolling Papers sets a world record for the most joints lit at one time at Hall of Flowers on September 21, 2024 in Santa Rosa, California. (Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images for OCB)

The record-setting sesh brought flower fanatics from all walks of life together at Sonoma County's fairgrounds to celebrate the art and craft of rolling, with OCB ambassadors on hand to distribute the brand's premium papers and offer pro tips. Aerial drones hovered above the crowd to capture the sheer scale of the feat.

"OCB has been the rolling paper preferred by connoisseurs for generations, crafted by French artisans using responsibly harvested, dye-free, chlorine-free fibers so you can enjoy your smoke's natural flavor," said OCB marketing director Andrew Osterman. "Hall of Flowers is an annual event that brings thousands of true aficionados together to appreciate all aspects of the plant. This record attempt was our way of celebrating the ritual and enjoyment of a perfect roll."

The festival brought together over 300 vendors and 13,000 attendees for a day filled with immersive experiences, live music, food trucks, product demonstrations, and brand activations. OCB hosted a Houseplant by OCB lounge where festival vendors and attendees could experience the brand's new rolling paper line with Seth Rogen's Houseplant line of smoking accessories and home goods.

"Hall of Flowers has always been about celebrating the best of our community, and today we took that celebration to the next level," said Hall of Flowers co-founder Rama Mayo. "The energy was electric, the vibe was unparalleled, and it was amazing to see everyone come together to set this record."

As the smoke cleared, there was no doubt that this was a moment to remember. OCB Rolling Papers not only made history, but cemented its place as a true leader in rolling culture, bringing people together for a shared experience that will be talked about for years to come. View the press kit for images and b-roll footage.

To learn more about OCB and its range of rolling papers, please visit: www.ocbusa.com.

About OCB:

The OCB Brand was born in 1918. We're imagined, invented, grown, harvested, milled, and manufactured in France. Our name pays homage to the Odet River, the Cascadec Mill, and our roots in France. Today, our family-owned paper mill sits on Lake Léman (Lake Geneva) in the foothills of the French Alps, and our rolling paper booklets are made in Perpignan, where Jean Bardou invented them in 1838. The lighthouse watermark on each of our papers is our beacon of excellence and represents OCB's commitment to quality, craft, and innovation.

About Hall of Flowers

Hall of Flowers is the premier cannabis trade show and festival, offering a unique blend of industry insight and cultural celebration. Held at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, the event brings together the best in cannabis brands, live entertainment, and immersive experiences, making it the ultimate destination for cannabis enthusiasts.

Media Contact:

Madison Mullis

[email protected]

SOURCE OCB